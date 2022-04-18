NORTH ANDOVER — Susan Hurley has finished 15 Boston Marathons in a row, which makes her what runners call a “streaker.”
But her streak was broken three weeks ago, well before this year’s marathon was scheduled to start, when she received a diagnosis of ovarian cancer.
“I have to sit this one out because I’m in treatment,” Hurley said.
She has already received one round of chemotherapy, and describes its effects in terms of a marathon.
“Chemo is like when you’re at the 22-mile mark times a thousand,” she said. “You get that real drain.”
But she expects to be running again within the week, and plans to keep running when she rebounds from each of her treatments, which she anticipates will be completed by the end of the summer.
“I’ll treat it like a running cycle,” Hurley said.
What makes her diagnosis poignant as well as challenging is that Hurley handles charity runners at the Boston Marathon, who raise money for causes that often include cancer.
“The charity program is the heartbeat of the Boston Marathon,” she said. “It’s what people come out to watch. They come out to watch the regular people doing extraordinary things for a variety of causes, because they might have a family member with cancer or Down syndrome.”
Hurley, who was previously married to Boston Marathon director Dave McGillivray, was a Patriots cheerleader in the late 1980s. She founded CharityTeams in 2008 to assist nonprofit organizations and the runners who raise money for them.
“There’s been a tremendous growth in running and part of that is people wanting to do high profile races,” she said. “They started instituting charity programs in (the races) to give charities a chance to raise funds for their causes, and allow runners to participate.”
People who may not have competitive qualifying times can still participate in the Boston Marathon by running for a cause, although charity running has its own set of qualifications.
“The requirement is, you have to raise a minimum amount specified by the charity,” Hurley said. “The charity indicates that, but it’s pretty high. Some are $5,000 for admission, others are upwards of $12,000 to $15,000.”
There are around 30,000 signed up to run in this year’s Boston Marathon, the 126th, and 4,000 of those are charity runners.
Everyone in the race has a story to tell about why they are running, Hurley said, but she has now come to appreciate these charity runners even more.
“I’ve never been effected by cancer, and I’ve worked for several cancer charities, and now I have a clearer understanding of what these families go through, especially the little kids,” she said. “These kids are warriors.”
For adults, dealing with the side effects of treatments or providing care for family members are just a few of the difficult challenges that accompany a diagnosis of cancer.
“I have a lot of support, I’m fortunate,” Hurley said. “But if I didn’t, I can’t imagine going through this myself.”
But she has been running since she “missed the bus in second grade,” and counts the experience of running marathons as a unique source of strength.
“This is what I say to my runners: The marathon prepares you for everything in life, because the marathon is much like life, with periods of doubt, joy, weakness, lack of confidence, periods of humility, difficult bumps in the road, things like that,” she said. “But I think training for the marathon has given me more strength to fight this than anything I could imagine, and I’m treating it exactly like a marathon.”
She has run the Boston Marathon both as a time-qualified and a charity runner, and says her goal in the future will be to bring more awareness to ovarian cancer.
“There is no screening for ovarian cancer,” Hurley said. “I found a tiny lump on my neck, that’s how I found it.”
Aside from that single swollen lymph node, she wouldn’t have known there was something wrong, because she didn’t have any other symptoms.
“Maybe, this is my next phase, or chapter, to bring awareness to ovarian cancer and find a screening and cure for it,” Hurley said.
