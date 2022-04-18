North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 43F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.