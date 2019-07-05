Suspect arrested for shooting at Methuen McDonald's

METHUEN — An unidentified man was seriously injured in a shooting at the McDonald's on Haverhill Street Friday night, police said.
Police arrested Rodney Villar, 29, of Dracut, and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a firearm; and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit murder, according to police Chief Joseph Solomon.
The shooting was reported at 9:05 p.m. Police sent out a be-on-the-lookout message for Villar and captured him around 10:30 p.m., Solomon said.
Lowell, Dracut and state police took Villar into custody at his residence, according to the chief. The victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and later airlifted to a Boston hospital in critical condition, according to Solomon at press time.
The investigation was continuing late Friday night.