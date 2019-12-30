Suspect in child rape case now facing illegal firearms charges 

HAVERHILL — A Groveland man previously charged in a child rape case is now facing new charges for illegal firearm possession.
Christopher Shramko, 52, was arraigned Monday for illegal possession of two rifles without an FID card and violating a protective restraining order which required him to surrender all firearms, according to Haverhill District Court court records.
Shramko was a Groveland library trustee and local youth volunteer. He is affiliated with a Haverhill church and previously taught sex education classes, according to prosecutors.
Shramko's wife obtained a restraining order against him in November after he was charged with three counts of child rape with force and one court of child rape aggravated by age difference, according to court records.
He was released, in the rape case, on 24-7 house arrest with GPS monitoring and ordered to stay with his sister and brother-in-law in Sutton, roughly 70 miles away from his 488 Main St. home in Groveland.
Groveland police filed the illegal firearms charges against Shramko after his wife contacted them saying there were weapons in the home she wanted removed.
Two rifles, which were properly secured and locked, were found in a first floor closet and confiscated by police, according to a Groveland police report.
State law requires a person with a firearm, rifle or shotgun to obtain an FID card or license to carry, according to the law.
Following his arraignment Monday, Judge Mary McCabe ordered Shramko not to possess any firearms.
He is now due back in court on Feb. 19 on both pending criminal cases.
Prosecutors previously said indictments from the Essex County grand jury were being sought in the rape case. If the indictments are handed down in the future, the case will be moved from Haverhill District Court and Shramko will face arraignment again in Salem Superior Court.
The penalties he faces if convicted in superior court will be more severe.
Court documents in the rape case were previously sealed. The Eagle-Tribune filed a motion to unseal the file.
Two weeks later, on Nov. 22, at the request of prosecutor Erin Bellavia, Judge Stephen Abany agree to modify the impoundment and allow for release of the public records. Abany allowed for a majority of the police report in the case to be redacted.
Bellavia, in court papers, said an "investigation into this matter remains ongoing" and indictments from the Essex County grand jury were being sought.
Public disclosure of the police reports "and any attendant press coverage, may influence key witness testimony before the grand jury thus compromise the ongoing investigation."
Bellavia also described "clear legislative policy" which protects the identity of sexual assault victims.
The redacted police report indicates when Shramko was initially questioned about the rape allegations on the night of Oct. 31, "he stated again that he did not recall the incident and that he may have 'blacked out' due to his medication."
Shramko, who works as a computer cloud consultant for a California company, was cooperative when interviewed by police that night, according to the report by Groveland Detective Sgt. Heather Riley.
On a LinkedIn social media page, Shramko lists volunteer affiliations with the National Association of Rocketry, as treasurer with the Groveland library board of trustees, a Boy Scout chaplain and previous assistant troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.
On his LinkedIn page, Shramko said he's been a religious educator at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill.
With the GPS bracelet and 24-7 house arrest, Shramko was also ordered not to have any contact with persons under age 18 and to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Shramko has no previous record, according to his defense attorney Brad Bailey.
