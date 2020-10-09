Suspected Georgetown bank robber arrested 

GEORGETOWN – A Methuen man suspected of robbing several banks across the region, faces an unarmed robbery charge after Georgetown police say he robbed a local bank last month.
Local police say Nicholas O'Neil, 37, of College Lane, entered the Salem Five Bank on Sept. 11, passed a note to a teller demanding money and then left after being handed an undetermined amount of cash. No weapon was ever shown.
Following the Salem Five Bank incident, local police and the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force were able to identify O'Neil as the suspect, according to Georgetown police Chief Donald C. Cudmore.
O'Neil remained on the run for 10 days before he was arrested by Tewksbury police on Sept. 22. There he was charged with unarmed robbery, possession of a class B substance (crack cocaine, subsequent offense), four outstanding warrants for unarmed robbery, drug offenses and shoplifting. Police also arrested Sara Diaz-Lebel, 36, of Merrimack Street, Methuen, for unarmed robbery.
They were arraigned the next day at Lowell District Court.
O'Neil is suspected of robbing banks in Dracut, Lowell and North Reading, according to published reports.