LAWRENCE — Several young men involved in a recent spate of city shootings are being held without bail and are expected to remain behind bars over the July 4 holiday weekend, according to court records.
Jacob Lasalle, 21, of 4 Thorndike St., was held without bail after his Lawrence District Court arraignment Monday on charges of carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.
He is now scheduled for a hearing July 6 to determine whether he poses a danger to himself or the community at-large, according to court papers.
Lasalle was one of two young men charged after a shooting Thursday evening at Foster and Cambridge streets. Police do not believe anyone was injured in the shooting.
Both Lasalle and Joshua Joel Suarez, 24, also of 4 Thorndike St., were arrested, police said.
Suarez is charged as an accessory after the fact. His bail was set at $2,500 cash after his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Monday.
He is due back in court July 28 for a probable cause hearing, according to court records.
Police said the investigation into the shooting continues.
Also, two men involved in a daytime shooting on Melrose Street earlier in June remain held without bail.
Victor Velez and Luis Moreta, both age 22 and from Lawrence, were arrested and charged after the 12:39 p.m. shootings June 15 on Melrose Street on Monday, police said.
The shooting appears to be gang related, police said.
Both were held without bail after their Lawrence District Court arraignments on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of improper storage of a firearm, according to court records.
Hearings to determine whether Velez and Moreta are dangers to themselves or the community at large were initially scheduled for last week.
Both hearings were moved until July 15, however, according to court records.
Two Lawrence men, ages 22 and 27, were wounded in the shooting.
Found in a car, one man was shot in his left arm and the other in his left leg, according to the report.
Both men were taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.
