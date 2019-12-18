ANDOVER — A former attorney from Andover was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for engaging in a years-long scheme to defraud the IRS, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Daniel P. Gibson, 62, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to 24 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and restitution in an amount to be determined at a later time, the statement reads.
In May 2019, Gibson was convicted following trial of two counts of tax fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the IRS.
At trial, the evidence showed that Gibson conspired with his accountant to prepare and file false tax returns in the tax years 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009 that intentionally under-reported approximately $3.7 million in income earned by the law firm of which Gibson was the managing partner, according to the statement. As a result, Gibson under-reported his personal income by approximately $2.5 million and avoided taxes of more than $875,000.
Lelling and Kristina O’Connell, special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara Miron Bloom and William B. Brady of Lelling’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case.