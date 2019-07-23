METHUEN — Suspended Methuen police Officer Arthur Hardy is running for an at-large city council seat, he said Tuesday, the day after adding his name to a list of six hopefuls for the position.
Hardy, the president of the Methuen patrol officer's union, is suspended from the department without pay until June 14, 2020 for his alleged mishandling of evidence at a crime scene back in August 2018. In the meantime, he wants to be elected to one of three open at-large seats to make a difference in his community, he said.
A 40-year Methuen resident, Hardy, 50, is a newcomer in the quest to hold public office.
"I'm hoping to bridge a gap that maybe the city council is lacking in the communication area," he said.
Hardy would not comment on his ongoing suspension or its possible impact if he were to be elected.
According to a disciplinary document written earlier this year by Paul Fahey, chief of staff for Mayor James Jajuga, Hardy went to 195 Haverhill St. on Aug. 1, 2018, to investigate a report of "shots fired."
There, Hardy saw what he believed to be a "bullet fragment," wrote Fahey, who was the hearing officer at Hardy's disciplinary hearing.
On behalf of the city, Alfred Donovan, of AFD Management, said Hardy admitted in his report and his interview that he "poked his finger and then later a tool into what appeared to be a bullet hole. Hardy then called for detectives but did further digging into the bullet hole with a pair of needle-nose pliers provided to him by the person who called the police," Fahey wrote.
Body camera footage showed Hardy "poking his finger into a hole in the building at 205 Haverhill St., calling for detectives, asking for something to poke the hole and actually poking into the hole with a tool ...," Fahey wrote.
Even after the detectives were called, Hardy failed to note the area where the fragment was pulled. Hardy was also given another fragment by individual there, which he "inadvertently dropped" and was not able to later locate, Fahey wrote.
"Hardy admitted in his testimony to coming into possession of the metal fragment and then losing the metal fragment when it was inadvertently knocked out of his hand as he was going up some stairs," according to the documents.
The report notes that at the disciplinary hearing the "union argues that Hardy was doing his job by continuing to conduct his investigation even after he called for the detectives."
Hardy has been on administrative leave since Jan. 31 and suspended without pay since May 2.
As of press time for this article Tuesday, Hardy and the following people were vying for the at-large seats: David "D.J." Beauregard Jr., incumbent Jessica Finocchiaro, Stephen Angelo Jr., school committee member Nicholas DiZoglio and Ryan Dugan.
July 30 is the last day for candidates to submit nomination papers at City Hall.