LAWRENCE — A suspicious package found on the railroad tracks near the Olde Station Square plaza forced a temporary halt of trains during the evening commute Wednesday.
The Transit Police investigated and determined the item did not present a hazard, according to Deputy Chief Jack Meaney. Lawrence Police and Fire departments also responded.
Lawrence General Hospital medics were sent to the location at 65 Merrimack St. as a precaution but no one was injured, police said.
Police ordered the trains stopped while they investigated, according to Tory Mazzola, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
“Police and emergency officials stopped trains from approximately 5:20 to 6:30 p.m. This did impact service tonight and resulted in delays,” Mazzola wrote in an email.
Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque said K-9 units were used to determine whether the package contained explosives.