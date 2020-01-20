ANDOVER — Sustaining Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is a tall order. Entrepreneur Kevin Johnson strung together his religious, civil rights and business knowledge to talk about how he sees King’s legacy moving forward.
“There is no social justice without economic justice,” Johnson told a crowd of about 200 people Monday at Andover Baptist Church. He emphasized that to keep King’s legacy alive, people have to “live like Christ, fight for economic injustice, fight for our people and take action now.”
Johnson grew up in Boxford but now lives in the Atlanta area. Giving the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day speech at the church was a homecoming of sorts because he has known the Rev. Lyndon Myers and his wife, Tesha Myers, since he was a child living in the Merrimack Valley.
Johnson attended Morehouse College in Atlanta and in 2000 started Johnson Media Inc., which has grown to a multimillion-dollar company that serves many Fortune 100 businesses. He returned to spread some of his hope and views about what it means to sustain King’s legacy.
He reminded the crowd that it was not just called the “March on Washington.” The famous 1963 march was also known as the “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom,” he said.
Congregation member Ralph Bledsoe gave a rousing reading of King’s "I Have A Dream" speech, reminding everyone in the room the Constitution made a promise of freedom to everyone, not just those who it was written for at the time.
“When the architects of our Republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir … guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Bledsoe read.
“It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. ... But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. So we've come to cash this check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice.”
As Bledsoe read the famous remarks, members of the audience nodded when they heard what Johnson had talked about moments earlier.
Recalling King’s story, Johnson explained how the reverend fought for civil rights, human rights and also economic rights.
King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, while supporting striking sanitation workers fighting for equal pay and working conditions, Johnson explained.
So the unfinished business of fighting economic injustice is where Johnson said he wants to pick up the fight. He recalled a conversation he had with King’s close confidant and fellow civil rights leader Andrew Young.
Johnson said Young advised him not to pursue politics, but rather continue as a business leader.
“His advice was clear. He said, ‘Kevin we need you to continue being an entrepreneur to garner the resources to more quickly effect change.’… I understood what he meant, there is no true social justice without economic justice,” Johnson said.
Incarceration, police brutality and low wages are issues black people in the U.S are still struggling with today, Johnson explained. He pointed out that many people are incarcerated because of economic inequalities.
“Too many people don’t have the financial means to defend themselves or even bail themselves out,” Johnson said, adding that the U.S. has the largest incarcerated population and the highest per capita rate of incarceration in the world.
Thinking of how to solve those issues, Johnson said, "Dr. King's legacy of economic justice is what motivates me to wake up every day."