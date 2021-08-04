SALEM, N.H. — Free outdoor fitness classes are being offered at Lake Park, inside Tuscan Village, every Saturday throughout the summer.
Instructors from Drive Custom Fit, who regularly teach at a facility in the village, will lead outdoor classes that blend strength and flexibility.
The free classes can be booked online at tuscanvillagesalem.com/sweat-series.
Also on the calendar this summer is a partnership between Drive and regional fitness leaders including Gronk Fitness and Yoga Reaches Out.
Gordie Gronkowksi, brother of former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski, will be in town to lead a workout Saturday, Aug. 7, at 9 a.m.
The following Saturday, Aug. 14, Yoga Reaches Out will lead an all-level, 60-minute vinyasa class to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital.
Sign up for the events at tuscanvillagesalem.com/events.
YMCA to host free basketball clinic
HAVERHILL — Members of the Haverhill High School boys varsity basketball team and their coach, Souleymane Wane, will hold a free basketball clinic for players in grades 1 through 8 on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the YMCA, 81 Winter St.
Space is limited. To register, visit the Y or call 978-374-0506, ext. 0. Participants will receive a free tek T-shirt.
MARK209 to perform in Meetinghouse Park
HAMPSTEAD — As part of their nationwide tour, Nashville's MARK209 will perform at Meetinghouse Park Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m.
In addition to the classic tunes, the quartet features patriotic and family friendly selections and covers songs by Garth Brooks, Gaitlins and more - something for music lovers of all ages.
This free weekly concert series is sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV. Bring chairs, blankets, and picnic lunches. Leashed dogs, on the perimeter of the field, are allowed. Moo’s famous ice cream will be on sale during the concert. Rain venue is Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St. For more information, call 603-560-5069.
Singer releases new video promoting soccer
HAVERHILL — Haverhill native Brian Evans has released a new music video promoting the sport of soccer. It's a follow-up to his 2013 music video "At Fenway," which features appearances by actor William Shatner and car mogul Ernie Boch Jr. and has garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube.
Evans says his new music video, titled "It's a Beautiful Game," is the first big band song ever to be recorded about the game of futbol, better known in America as soccer. His new video, which already has more than 1 million views on YouTube, includes an introduction by Ice-T and appearances by Lou Diamond Phillips, Carrot Top and RJ Mitte.
Evans said the video is free to be played in soccer stadiums around the world as it doesn’t mention a team, just the countries where soccer is popular.
Evans has also published a new graphic novel, titled "Horrorscope: the graphic novel, Kindle edition," which was adapted from his novel of the same name. A crime drama that revolves around a psychic who is threatened by a family of mobsters, the book's characters include Haverhill people such as retired Detective Merton Howard and the late Frank Delaney, who taught at the Nettle School.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yx2wx2zk.
Hairstylist turned poet
HAVERHILL — Theodore (Ted) Tolios of Bradford spent five decades operating his Ted's Hairstylists salon in Haverhill with his wife Erato (Kafteranis) Tolios. What many people in the city may not know is that Tolios, 85, is a writer and a poet.
You can read about his childhood in Greece during a tumultuous time in that nation's history along with 100 poems (in Greek) as well as reprints of Letters to the Editor on various topics that were published in The Eagle-Tribune in his book titled "It is Fun Riding Around the Sun, Poems of a Greek Immigrant."
"My book reflects my life story — the hardships of war, famine, migration, and the joys of family, friends, and community, by a simple man who left the village and found his way home," Tolios said.
The book, which numbers 268 pages, includes an introduction, in English, in which he talks about his childhood during a time of civil war and famine, along with his Letters to the Editor. His 100 poems are printed in the Greek language.
"In 1945, when I was 10 years old, Greeks celebrated the end of World War II only to be immediately submerged in a Civil War that would affect mostly the northern part of Greece,' he writes in his introduction. "A military conflict ensued in my small village between the nationalists and the communists, and we ran to the fields to avoid the violence."
Tolios, 85, lives in Bradford with his wife Erato (Kafteranis) Tolios, whom he married in 1964.
New partnership will lead to job ready skills
HAVERHILL — This fall, Northern Essex Community College will offer two new micro-credentials, in Sales and Customer Service and Business Analytics, geared to those looking to begin, change, or enhance their careers. NECC is collaborating with Wayfair, Dell, and HubSpot.
“We are going to teach you a very specific skill in a very short time,” said Alex Rodriguez, the college’s director of corporate and community education. “The point is to make you job-ready now.”
Each program will meet online for three hours for 15 weeks, starting the second week in September. The Sales and Customer Service course will be taught on Tuesday evenings and the Business Analytics course on Wednesday evenings.
What is unique to NECC's program is the level of involvement of the employers, said Rodriguez.
"These firms have helped shape the curriculum and will continue to be part of the program, speaking to classes, providing case studies, and participating in networking events," he said. "In turn, they will have more immediate access to program talent and are eager to hire participants."
The cost of each micro-credential is $1,300. Funding of up to $1,300 is available to assist students with costs, including tuition and fees. Students who successfully complete the course will earn three credits toward an associate degree and a free voucher for a three-credit course that can be taken in the future.
To learn more, contact Rodriguez at arodriguez@necc.mass.edu.