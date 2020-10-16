LAWRENCE — A powerful symbol of remembrance and resilience is on display at Campagnone Common.
Mayor Daniel Rivera on Thursday announced the completion of a memorial featuring 144 empty chairs set up in memory of each Lawrence resident lost to COVID-19.
Set up in rows, the chairs face City Hall.
“This memorial is a symbol of not just the lives this virus has taken, but also of the fight we are actively in against it,” Rivera said. “This pandemic has completely turned our lives around. Not since the Civil War have we seen this level of crisis across our nation.”
According to the mayor, one in 20 Lawrence residents have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March — a total of 5,284 people.
“We must continue to give this virus the respect it deserves,” the mayor said. “It can and will continue to kill. We have lost 144 members of our community and only we as a community can stop it from taking more.”
He urged people to wear masks, stay home when sick, avoid large gatherings, quarantine when required and get tested when necessary.
“It is time for us to make it a personal responsibility to stop the spread,” he said, “because until we do we will keep adding chairs.”
Rivera said he was inspired to set up the Lawrence display after the group Survivors for Change installed a similar memorial in Washington, D.C.
That display, which was put up earlier this month, included 20,000 empty chairs, each representing 10 people in the United States to die from the virus, marking 200,000 lives lost.
On Thursday, the death toll was up to 217,000.
Nighttime lighting and police surveillance cameras are installed around the Lawrence memorial to increase safety and make sure it remains intact.
The memorial is cordoned off and residents are asked not to sit in the chairs so that the memory of those lost to the disease is respected.