ANDOVER — Andover Cares' Super Star Servers Dinner & Fundraiser was Thursday night at the Lanam Club. Attendees paid $100 a ticket to be waited on by local leaders ranging from State Sen. Barry Finegold to Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera.
Andover Cares is an organization established in 2015 by several members of the Rotary Club of Andover. The group was created to raise money for individuals and organizations dedicated to ending substance abuse, most specifically the opioid crisis.
Those who purchased tickets got to pick from 14 tables, each served by a different local leader. For instance, those sitting at table 10 were served by Select Board Chairwoman Laura Gregory and those seated at table four were served by Lawrence General Hospital's CEO Deb Wilson.