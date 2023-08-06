METHUEN — The Community Development Board approved the site plan for a fast-food restaurant with a drive-through at 463 Broadway in the Village Mall in Methuen. Jack Wilson, director of the Economic and Community Development, confirmed that the location will be a Taco John’s.
The hearing July 12 was the third continued discussion on the 62,000-square-foot building’s property, following revised plans from the June meeting.
The revisions took into account the traffic concerns. To mitigate the issue, Jared Grodin, a project designer from Allen and Major Associates, proposed to “stripe out” four parking spaces.
Grodin said there will still be an excess of parking at the Village Mall location, however. Guidelines require 309 spots. Grodin said Taco John’s will have 478 spots.
“We feel that the site is still sufficiently parked,” Grodin said.
Kathleen Colwell, the director of planning in Methuen, said the only outstanding issue would be the intersection of the property with Broadway.
“However, it is under the MassDOT’s control. It is not under the city’s control,” Colwell said. “The traffic study they did submit did not recommend any particular changes to that intersection.”
Colwell said that any issues would be adjusted during the building-plan stage internally.
“If MassDOT should come back and require some adjustments to the entrance, they may or may not need to come back before this board for review,” Colwell said.
Colwell went on to note that the Taco John’s is approved to operate from 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. Anything to take place after midnight would need to be brought up to the Community Development Board for review.
The plan was approved unanimously by board members who were present on the condition that Grodin and his team submit a traffic impact report – which has already taken place – and that they make sure MassDOT is aware. If MassDOT requests any changes, the Community Development Board must become aware of them.
Grodin promised to provide the appropriate documentation.
Taco John’s was originally a taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1968. Now the restaurant, named after its founder John Turner, has locations across the nation. The franchise is looking to expand within the Northeast, as well as in southern states like Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.
The top 25% of Taco John’s locations have average revenues of almost $1.7 million. The restaurant will make crispy taco shells in-house daily, according to the Taco John’s website.
