North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.