METHUEN -- Taiwan came to the Merrimack Valley Tuesday to show folks how it's done.
As the economy of that country reopens -- including 10,000 baseball fans packing a stadium recently -- the U.S. economy continues to struggle with rising rates of COVID-19 keeping businesses shuttered and patrons in their homes.
In an effort to reach out to its U.S. partners, the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce of New England donated 20,000 masks to Merrimack Valley officials during a ceremony at the Methuen Senior Center Tuesday.
"Taiwan's numbers are dramatically low," said Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, who was on-hand to accept what he said was a "good chunk of masks. If we could put our egos aside and take a look at what they are doing we could learn some things."
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, also attended the event as did members of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce along with Perry, Lowell Mayor John Leahy, Methuen Senior Center Executive Director Corinne LaCharite and Martha Benitez Holt of the Lawrence Council on Aging.
The chamber has been making the rounds, including making a recent visit to Merrimac where 2,500 masks were donated by Director-General Jonathan C.Y. Sun of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston.
Sun pointed out that wearing a mask is the most effective and economical way to prevent the spread of the pandemic. This is also one of the reasons why the “Taiwan model” is so successful. Taiwan is willing to share best practices and experience with the international community.
The surgical masks will be distributed to seniors and to protect the health of law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders.