Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of stories about the history and future of Lawrence’s canals. This installment in “Canal Crossroads” asks Lawrencians for their canal thoughts.
The North Canal holds memories and fish.
Disappointment, promise and ducks, too.
Mostly, its muddy bottom and stone walls hold water — murky these days, and far less of it than in the past.
Random Lawrencians, whose thoughts we sought on canal walks or in online inquiries, said they want the historic mile-long waterway restored.
At least most of them do, and most have high regard for the waterway, dug by hand on the north side of the Merrimack River in 1848, as well as its sister canal built on the south side in 1866, the 3/4-mile South Canal.
The canals are anchors, landmark places that make and have made the Immigrant City home for generations.
On Thursday, early afternoon, Dolores Bruzzo sat under the Ateneo Dominican Culture Center’s colorful umbrella display in a Union Street pocket plaza, across from the North Canal.
Bruzzo’s husband, Edward, who died in 2007, was a high school art teacher and used to paint landscapes from an easel on the canal banks brushing water, skies and mills on his canvases.
Dolores said the canals are part of the city’s manufacturing legacy, which brings to mind her mother, Josephine, who passed away at age 85 in 1997. Josephine had presided over a four-needle machine in the Lawrence Garment factory, sewing perfect linings in London Fog coats.
Dolores and her friend, Edward Birch, also a Lawrencian, enjoy visits to the canal where they feed the ducks.
“I wish the ducks didn’t have to swim in dirty water,” she said.
Two weeks earlier, about 6 p.m. on Aug. 10, and farther up, opposite the Pacific Mill Lofts, Nathanael Vargas, 21, stood still as a heron atop the canal wall. He held his fishing pole angled to the water. It was surprising to see a fisherman what with the water slow moving and only a couple feet deep.
Vargas grew up just a block away at Museum Square and has an abiding interest in fish that swim the Merrimack River and wants to catch and identify every species. He has hooked striped bass, the massive northern pike gamefish and seeks the prized and rare walleye. He has seen enormous shovel-nose sturgeon launch themselves from the river and land on their sides splashing thunder.
What about the canal?
“I have caught eels,” he said. “I’ve caught bullheads. I’ve caught white cats (catfish). Channel cats. I’ve caught carp, suckers. I’ve caught crappie. I’ve caught large-mouth bass, small-mouth and perch — white perch.”
He remembers when he was young, around 11, the water level was high on the wall and super clean.
“I would like to see the canal much more cleaner,” Vargas said. “To get it to a point, again, like it used to, back in the years.”
Weeks earlier, on July 20, Tomas Michel was walking by 250 Canal St. at noon. He moved to Lawrence in 2015 from Puerto Rico, and lived here for 5 years before moving but now works in the mayor’s office. He feels a strong connection to Lawrence.
“I think they need to be preserved,” Michel said of the canals.
More residents will care about them the more they learn.
“We need to first inform, then educate and then create this sense of ownership,” he said.
Water enters the North Canal from the Merrimack River which is contained by the Great Stone Dam, where Central Rivers Power and it subsidiary The Essex Company operate the 14-megawatt Lawrence Hydroelectric Project.
Central Rivers owns the dam and canals and is repairing gates and other infrastructure at the North Canal’s far end. It expects to complete restoration work within two to four months, at which time they will raise the canal water level to the level of the sill at the lower locks, said a company representative.
“The North Canal level has been lowered for continuation of the lower locks work,” the representative stated in an email. “CRP crews along with selected vendors are working to remove vegetation and trash within the canals during this drawdown period.”
An Eagle-Tribune reader, Lawrence raised Patrick Byron Hurley, an engineering student at Merrimack College who is doing his summer internship at the Reading Municipal Light Department, said he’s curious to know more about the North and South Canals potential for generating hydropower.
“It’s a very exciting time in power and Lawrence has advantages in its existing, historic infrastructure,” Hurley wrote in an email.
Another canal fan, Wayne Gebhardt, thinks that someone — the current owners, the city, the state or a non-profit — should restore the canals, writing that “other cities have restored (Providence, R.I., comes to mind) them, and they can be quite an attraction. That power can still be generated from them is a bonus. Clean energy is always a plus.”
Nine online respondents endorsed cleaning, fixing and maintaining the canals for aesthetic, historic and economic reasons.
“Repair them, of course,” wrote Jerez Ella, in a Facebook post. “Lawrence is History. Lawrence has a story to tell, everywhere you look.”
Two other respondents urged the city to avoid responsibility for canal maintenance cost and liability; one of the writers urged the city to be careful in upcoming hydro plant relicensing with the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (starting next year) to not allow the burden of maintaining the canals be unloaded on the city of Lawrence.
Next week’s installment of Canal Crossroads will be about canal trash. Send any thoughts to tdate@eagletribune.com. Follow staff reporter Terry Date on Twitter @EagleTribTerry
