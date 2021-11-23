METHUEN — With Thanksgiving Day creeping closer, talk across town Tuesday was about nothing other than turkey ... and lots of it.
Jim Rischer, who owns Raymond’s Turkey Farm on Hampstead Street, said turkey pies had been sold out since Sunday, but that didn’t stop residents from coming from all over Massachusetts and New Hampshire for turkey and all the fixins.
Most locals polled waited between 45 minutes and an hour in line for their bird — which had to be reserved in advance, said Rischer — getting to know their linemates as they waited.
Gerald Lucey made the trek from Winchester and spent his time reading the newspaper before it was his turn to snag a 25-lb. bird. “It took me 20 minutes to drive here and an hour-and-a-half to get the turkey,” he said. “But it’s the best turkey I’ve ever had.”
Julie Dempsey, at Raymond’s with her mother Diane Baker, agreed.
“There’s just something about the turkey here,” Dempsey said as she waited in line to pick up a bird to be carved for eight guests Thursday.
Dempsey has been picking up Thanksgiving dinner at Raymond’s for 10 years and this year, she scored an free gift with purchase: a coveted spot in the parking lot.
For those who weren’t as lucky, it was a lesson in patience. At 11 a.m., this reporter had to walk two-tenths of a mile from available street parking to reach the store.
“It's a long walk,” exclaimed one shopper as she passed, offering a knowing glance.
Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said Raymond’s hired two detail officers Tuesday and Wednesday to maintain crowd control and mitigate any traffic concerns. As of midday Tuesday, everything was running smoothly, McNamara said.
Once inside -- it was all worth it. Turkey prices are up slightly, the owner said, due to an increase in feed prices — but customers didn’t seem to mind. Side dishes of mashed potatoes and stuffing sold just as quickly as the turkeys, with staff keeping order like a well-oiled machine.
Business was just as brisk at Mann’s Orchard on Pleasant Valley Street near The LOOP.
Lines snaked into the aisles as shoppers held pies by the armful just before noon. After all, said co-owner Matt Fitzgerald, the dessert is the Orchard’s Thanksgiving staple.
In an interview in Mann’s “pie room” — a Willy Wonka-style sanctum where 10-12 employees sat dutifully stuffing fruit high into handmade pie crusts before others loaded them onto trays to be baked — Fitzgerald said this is like their Super Bowl.
“Our ovens haven’t stopped since 4 a.m. Saturday,” he explained. “This may be the craziest year.”
As for staff, it’s all hands on deck: “If you’re friends with me and you have the day off, you’re here today,” said Fitzgerald, who owns the business with his siblings Josh and Allison Fitzgerald and their father, Bill. “Every one of my people has been working for the last six days. We have the greatest staff you can imagine.”
The food, he said, is pretty well-received, too.
Prepared foods chef John Zappala whipped up a flurry of side dishes that were flying off the shelves Wednesday, but Fitzgerald said pies are what residents come to Mann’s for.
“Apple is by far the big seller,” he said, before rattling off 15 flavors customers could choose from — blueberry, cherry, lemon, pecan and pumpkin, among them — in two sizes with a crumb or lattice topping on many.
Unlike Raymond’s Turkey Farm where items can be reserved ahead of time, Mann’s does not set pies aside. But that homemade touch is still there, despite the mass production, Fitzgerald said.
“Our employees are touching every pie by hand. When people say ‘Oh, homemade is the best,’ I challenge them to find a better pie than this,” Fitzgerald said proudly. “The difference is that I have a whole bunch of homes here making this.”