Tape Art Festival coming to Pentucket

GROVELAND – Leah Smith and Michael Townsend of the Tape Art Crew of Rhode Island were spotted in town over the weekend at Langley-Adams Library where they were kicking off an unusual public art festival with a temporary mural reflective of a bygone era.
“Drawing From Our Past: A Tri-Town Tape Art Festival” runs through Aug. 3 in Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury — the three towns of the Pentucket Regional School District. The festival is hosted by the nonprofit Pentucket Arts Foundation, with a Creative County Initiative grant from the Essex County Community Foundation and support from Haverhill Bank.
For the first phase of the project, the Tape Art Crew will create gigantic pop-up murals on the exterior of buildings in the three towns. The crew creates its murals using only colored tape.
Filling one wall of the library, the mural — which can be seen from Route 113 — depicts a scene that likely occurred during the height of action at the former Pines Speedway, on land that now houses Groveland’s firehouse, library and senior living community.
Every Saturday night during the summer from 1940 through the mid-1970s, the quarter-mile asphalt track known as Pines Speedway roared with entertainment provided by midget race car drivers. Midget cars are small, 4-cylinder speedsters with a very high power-to-weight ratio.
Drivers such as Johnny Thomas of Lowell, who eventually raced in the Indianapolis 509; along with The Flying Scotsman, Don MacLaren; and archrival Ollie Silva, in his white, gleaming half racer/half hotrod, rumbled down the track to packed audiences.
The public is welcome to chat with Townsend and Smith as they create the mural. The site of the next pop-up mural will be kept a secret until the crew is spotted working on it, at which point the public is encouraged to snap photographs or videos of the work in progress and send it out on social media.
Photos and videos can also be sent to pentucketarts@gmail.com for inclusion on the foundation’s website and in a slideshow at the end of the festival.
The festival culminates with Tape Art Pageant Day on July 27 (rain date July 28) when the crew will help the community create its own life-size mural of characters from its past, present and future, using the back of the Pentucket Regional Middle School walls for a canvas.
No prior registration is needed for this free event, which starts at 1 p.m. and is open to all ages.
Tape Art Crew is looking for local volunteers ages 13 and older to help prep the middle school walls during the week leading up to Pageant Day. No artistic talent is needed — just an ability to tear off a piece of tape and stick it onto the brick walls. For details, email: pentucketarts@gmail.com.
For more information on the Tape Art Festival: www.pentucketarts.org.