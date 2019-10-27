Teacher wins Champion Award from Project Bread

LAWRENCE — Lawrence Public Schools educator Sarah Cordero recently was honored as a recipient of a Teacher Champion Award Project Bread and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts .
State Rep. Marcos Devers visited Cordero at International High School in Lawrence earlier this month to deliver a citation for her work as a Teacher Champion. During the event, Cordero gave Devers a tour of the food pantry that she started with funds from Project Bread and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
"Every day we see ordinary people doing extraordinary things," Devers said. “When someone like Sarah Cordero goes beyond the scope of her job description ... is when we say the words passion and devotion with pride. Ms. Cordero is not only addressing the hunger situation here but also helping our students to maximize their learning potential.”
Cordero says she recognizes the correlation between decreasing hunger in order to increase academic performance. In September 2018, she raised money to supply students affected by the Merrimack Valley gas explosions with food and other necessities.
Teacher Champions are self-nominated or nominated by their districts. They receive $1,000 to invest in a school-based nutrition program within their school or district, such as a school breakfast program, a weekend backpack program, a school-based food pantry, or an onsite after-school supper program. Those who win also receive a $500 stipend for personal use.
“Teachers play an important role in fighting childhood hunger,” said Erin McAleer, president of Project Bread. “They are strong advocates for kids and trusted members of the community. But, they need proper support, resources, and partnerships to make a difference for their students without compromising their primary role as educators.”