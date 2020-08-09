Health teacher Cara LaBelle cannot ignore the flutter of unease in her chest when talking about the new school year.
After 24 years in Haverhill classrooms, the Hillie native explains that she now has to consider her multiple sclerosis and two health-compromised sons if returning to school buildings this fall.
Not only could she get sick, she said, but the guilt of bringing COVID-19 home to her family in Plaistow, or potentially watching it spread among students and staff is a heavy burden.
LaBelle’s anticipations have become common among educators as summer winds down and a global pandemic continues to strong arm society.
Area classroom teachers report being largely concerned about how to start the 2020-21 academic year, while district leaders put finishing touches on unprecedented reopening plans.
Consideration has been widely given to in-person learning, remote instruction and hybrid models that include both.
State leaders in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have provided guidance, but reopening responsibilities fall solely on individual districts on both sides of the state line.
At Methuen's Timmony Grammar School, technology teacher Tracy Swiniarski sums up her own recent feelings three ways: conflicted, concerned and anxious.
“I know that our district leaders are invested in making the best decision, but without adequate answers from DESE (the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education), I don’t know how they can make this monumental choice. There’s just so much that’s unknown and can’t be known.”
Swiniarski, of North Andover, is a mother of two school-aged children and wife to a North Andover firefighter. Personal health issues put her in the high-risk category for complications if she were to contract COVID-19, she said.
Typical summer fun, stifled by the pandemic, has been replaced with unconventional lesson planning for her 25th year at the head of a classroom.
“My best advice is to prepare for the worst and be pleasantly surprised by anything else,” she said. “That goes for everyone. Professional development for teachers on the docket this fall is going to make us better. We'll keep learning. We have to.”
Though reopening plans vary by district — and some had yet to be announced as of press time for this article — Swiniarski expressed the most concern for in-person learning.
“It’s going to be such a sterile environment, if that’s what’s decided. It’s not at all going to be what’s best for education,” she said. “We’re going to have to roll things back 35 years, when there was a teacher talking at the front of the room and kids not moving from their desks, listening.”
Eleventh year Consentino Middle School teacher Lindsey Chastney describes a battle of head and heart when weighing back-to-school options.
“In my heart, I really want to go back,” she said. “That’s what my heart is telling me. But that’s not all there is to consider, by any means.”
Chastney is a sixth-grade teacher in the English/Language Arts and Social Studies Department. She has relied heavily on her colleagues and school and district leadership through the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19.
“We’ve been emailing back and forth, group texting, staying in touch about how to start off the year with a solid social-emotional learning plan,” she said.
Chastney dedicated part of her summer to continuing education courses that focused on social-emotional lessons, meaning the way students acknowledge and manage their emotions.
“If we learned anything from the spring, when this all started, it’s that we need to embed (social-emotional learning) in our lessons every day,” she said. “Kids are resilient, but there is a lot going on right now that we can help them deal with."
LaBelle is a parent volunteer on a committee preparing to help reopen the Timberlane Regional School District, where she said many discussions have centered on dealing with anxieties.
"It's almost like August hit and it was like, 'uh oh,' that anxiety started to build back up," she said. "Through the lens of a parent and a teacher, I'm trying to help come up with ideas to get kids actually learning remotely while being more engaged."
She says that "somehow, some way, we have to move forward."
At the same time, she recognizes, "I get heart palpitations when I talk about this, really."