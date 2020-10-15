LAWRENCE — Teachers across the Lawrence Public Schools system will begin working remotely for a three-week period as COVID-19 numbers in the city continue to increase, according to a letter sent to staff by Superintendent Cynthia Paris on Thursday.
Calling the shift in working conditions a "precautionary measure," Paris said staff will be allowed to telework from home through Friday, Nov. 6 if they choose, while city and school officials closely monitor coronavirus data in an effort to stop the spread in Lawrence.
This densely populated city has been consistently labeled a red, high-risk zone by the state Department of Health. According to numbers released by DPH Wednesday, 5,284 residents have tested positive for the virus.
According to Lawrence Public Schools spokesman Chris Markuns, the decision to allow staff to work remotely was not made because school buildings are a cause for concern.
"They (the buildings) are not considered unsafe," Markuns said. "This is all about the community numbers. You've seen increases in the red communities. Lawrence has seen a spike and the numbers are significantly higher than when we started school. It makes sense to pause (to re-assess)."
He added, "The goal has not changed: That goal of bringing students and staff back to school buildings safely is still the goal."
Paris said in her letter to staff that Lawrence's average daily coronavirus case rate per 100,000 people — the metric which determines a city's color-coded risk status — is now more than four times it was during the planning process prior to the school year. The superintendent also confirmed that the shift is not being made because of a school transmission.
"While we have not experienced widespread school transmission, we must recognize the concerns created by this increase and support the city and its residents in its efforts to reduce the spread," Paris said.
During the staff teleworking period, two school buildings — the Lawrence High School campus and the Guilmette Educational Complex — will remain open for staff who wish to work from classrooms, Markuns said.
Grab ’n go meal service continues at six locations: The Arlington, Frost, Guilmette, North Common Educational Complex, Parthum and Lawrence High.
Lawrence's 13,400 students have been learning on an entirely remote basis since the school year began in mid-September.
Last week, Paris made the decision to roll back the return of school for high-needs students until at least Nov. 30. High needs learners include kindergarteners, special education students and newcomer English language learners, among others, and account for approximately 20% of the district's enrollment, Markuns said.