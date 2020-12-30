METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry's decision to give up to $1,500 in COVID-19 hazard pay to all city employees except those who work in the schools has drawn the ire of teachers and staff as well as some city councilors.
Last week, Perry sent an email to city councilors informing them that he authorized a one-time payment of $1,500 for full-time employees for the pay period ending Dec. 28.
Part-time employees will receive a prorated amount based on the number of hours they work.
The money is coming from the $4.5 million the city got as part of the CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The mayor has been spending the money before the deadline for its use expires on Dec. 31, although there is some hint that the deadline may be extended into 2021.
The money has been used for a wide variety of expenses, including overtime for city employees, structural changes in City Hall and COVID testing of citizens.
The announcement on Tuesday came as a surprise to councilors, who have asked Perry repeatedly about how the money is being used. He said he was only obligated to tell them when he spends more than $50,000 on a single expense, such as the testing program that cost about $600,000.
At the Dec. 21 council meeting, he didn't say anything about the stipends for municipal employees.
City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said it "wasn't the first time" Perry has told the council about major initiatives after the fact, adding that the decision to award city employees while excluding teachers, staff and administrators was not fair.
"The impact of this issue doesn't just affect teachers, staff and families, but also the community because the city's financial actions are supposed to reflect the community's values," she said. "I am frustrated. This needs to be done fairly."
Methuen Education Association President Jonathan Becker said in an email statement the teachers' union was "very displeased with the Mayor's decision to give some city employees $1,500 in 'hazard pay' while excluding teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries and other school personnel. While we believe that municipal employees deserve hazard pay in these challenging times, so do school employees."
Becker added it was the "second time educators have been left behind. In the spring, all school and municipal employees were told a pay freeze was necessary to prevent layoffs. The vast majority of MEA members accepted the freeze, while the major municipal unions, including police, fire and some DPW, did not. Earlier this month, the city offered us some, but not all, of the back pay we lost due to taking the freeze."
He said Perry "has offered nothing to school employees, even those who are also at risk because they have direct contact with students and other staff. We are tired of the mayor treating school employees as second-class citizens and demand to be treated equitably."
Teachers, parents and others took to social media to voice their discontent about city employees, including police Chief Joseph Solomon, getting the stipend.
Perry confirmed that Solomon, who is paid more than $300,000 a year, did get the money.
He said in an emailed response on the issue that teachers recently received a 1.5% raise — restoring some of the money they had lost during belt-tightening in the midst of the pandemic.
"I am trying to treat all employees equitably," he said in the email, which has been posted on social media. He said the stipends range from $125 to $1,500 and that not every city employee is eligible.
"No elected official, including the mayor, is eligible," he said.
He went on to say that "no employee has received a raise in FY21 except the 1.5% teachers got in the last few weeks. That 1.5%, which doesn’t add up to $1,500 for many I understand, still totals far more than the stipend given one-time. The three unions that didn’t take the concessions earlier this year — fire, police and DPW — got no raises as well."
He added that members of the police, fire and DPW ... are dealing with transporting, treating and providing for COVID affected employees each and every day. Though we often don’t focus on it, these groups of employees have been drastically impacted by COVID, and cannot work remotely."
Finocchiaro said she's heard from "a lot of teachers and residents who told me they are appalled because they really value teachers. A lot of teachers have direct contact with students, or staff, and still have to go to school. They put themselves and (their) families at risk. All employees have had difficulties this year."
She said Perry's comments justifying the stipends were "disappointing."