LAWRENCE — The 1,300 members of the Lawrence Teachers Union say they are eager to return to class — as long as they can do it safely.
“We love the kids. We want to be back in school. We just want to go back safely,” said union president Kimberly Barry.
Union members on Wednesday afternoon held a peaceful, socially distant protest at the Parthum School to voice concerns over the district’s proposed back-to-school plans for September.
Barry said union members are concerned about returning when Lawrence has some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state. As of Monday, Lawrence had 3,811 positive COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
“It’s clear that this deadly virus is still spreading in our community, and would surely enter our schools if they open in-person. Our top priority needs to be protecting students, educators, and our student’s family members - many of whom are elderly or otherwise vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Barry, who became teachers’ union president a year ago.
One plan for getting back to class, a hybrid model, “combines an in-person return to school with remote learning.”
“This approach provides every student with the invaluable opportunity to engage face to face with teachers and peers, while allowing us to enact necessary health and safety measures by dramatically reducing the number of people in our buildings every day,” the plan reads.
Union members, which include teachers, nurses, counselors and special service providers, favor increased professional training to start the school year with robust remote learning.
Barry noted many of the 14,000 children in the school district live in multi-generational homes and, if infected, could easily spread the virus to vulnerable people.
“We don’t want them to transmit the virus to one another, bring home to their family and friends or infect members of the staff,” Barry said. “Teachers do a lot on a daily basis for kids. To put kids in an environment that’s not going to be safe - that’s asking a lot of a teacher.”
Other proposed Lawrence school plans include:
• A remote learning model featuring many of the expectations and accountability measures of traditional school, including standard grading and detailed requirements for regular participation and engagement. If LPS does resume in-person learning, all LPS students will still have the option of full-time remote learning.
• A plan for careful monitoring of public health data to determine when LPS could safely resume full in-person learning, with the acknowledgement that it is not feasible for the start of this school year.
The draft plans are “the product of many weeks of thoughtful, detail-oriented work by our Reopening Task Force, which includes more than 100 school leaders, teachers, administrators, health professionals, staff, parents and students. They are focused not just on safe, successful school operations, but the social-emotional well-being of all members of our community. In their planning they have relied on response data from surveys shared with every LPS family and staff member; the best available public health guidance; and school reopening guidelines from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” according to information posted on the LPS website.
The plans were scheduled for discussion Wednesday night with a final vote scheduled for Aug. 12.
Anyone with reopening questions can call the LPS Back-to-School Helpline at 978-722-8040 or emailing LPSHelp@Lawrence.k12.ma.us.
Starting Monday, Superintendent Cynthia Paris will be hosting a series of virtual coffee hours on the plans on the LPS website Lawrence.k12.ma.us.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.