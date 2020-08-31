ANDOVER — Teachers say they will show up for work Monday, but will not go into schools.
Instead, they will remain outside the buildings and use their laptop computers to work remotely during Monday's professional development program scheduled to kick off the school year.
The Andover Education Association teachers union plans the remote work day to highlight teachers' COVID-19 concerns as the school district plans to reopen classrooms.
“The plan is to attend and work and in good faith do all of our work outside the building,” said Matthew Bach, president of the teachers union.
While Monday is a professional development day for teachers, the first day of school for students is Sept. 16.
The union's plan calls for all teachers to report to Andover High School Monday for the professional development program, Bach said. Teachers will then either remain outside the high school and work remotely from the parking lot or lawn on the property, or to go to other schools where they are assigned and work outside those buildings in the same way, he said.
On Friday, the teachers union issued a statement saying an "overwhelming" majority of members voted at an emergency meeting last week to begin the school year by working remotely online instead of entering school buildings. They cited safety concerns related to COVID-19.
"It is simply not safe at this time for students and staff to be working together in crowded settings inside these buildings,” Bach said in a written statement.
“Members have decided they will not risk the health and safety of students, staff, or the community by walking into buildings that for decades have been underfunded, understaffed, and poorly maintained while a global pandemic continues to affect Essex County, the state, and our country,” the statement said.
The union is opposed to the School Committee's Aug. 10 decision to start the school year with a hybrid learning model — a mix of classroom and remote learning.
At last week's emergency meeting, the union voted in favor of a "workplace safety action'' which calls for teachers to gather outside school Monday to work remotely rather than enter the building, according to the union's statement.
“We believe that we can complete our work outside of the building,” Bach said. “With our laptops, with our materials, our intention is to work as a work day but to also show the district that we expect them to negotiate in good faith with us to come to an agreement.”
Nicole Keiser, director of communications for the school district, said school officials are prepared to deal with any "illegal work stoppage'' the union might cause.
“Educators have been directed to begin their school year in-person on Monday, August 31,” Keiser wrote in a prepared statement. “We continue to expect that they will. If the Union instead chooses to engage in an illegal work stoppage, we are prepared to address that through the proper channels.”
Both the district and the union acknowledge they are in negotiations over how the school year will start. According to Keiser's statement, there have been five bargaining sessions so far and a sixth is planned for Tuesday.
“Tomorrow is not a strike. It is a work day and that is our position,” Bach said about Monday. “So our action ... we firmly believe, is a ‘workplace safety action.’ We are saying we don’t have an agreement around safety, so we are taking a workplace safety action. It is not a work stoppage and it is not a strike.”
The union's website displays a reopening negotiation document that stipulates proposed health and safety standards for the district to meet "for a safe return to school.'' Before teachers return to school in the hybrid learning model, the union said it wants "a two-week period of decline in the COVID-19 virus as measured by testing positivity rate, and average daily case count based on a two-week rolling average (for Essex County).''
“The fundamental purpose of any labor union is to protect the health and safety of their members and especially in public education we take the health and safety of our members and our students very seriously,” Bach said.
Andover parents and other community members have voiced their opinions as well. A letter signed by more than 200 people and sent to the school district Saturday asked that children go back to school in the fall.
“I think this whole clash between the union and Andover public schools has made parents frustrated and frankly exhausted,” said Stephanie Sweet, a mother of three who signed the letter. “It’s just a big disappointment. It just makes it clear that we are not going in the right direction and we are not going to successfully move in the direction that a lot of parents want to move in, which is the recommendation from the state that districts should be prioritizing a return to in-person learning.”