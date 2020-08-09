Teachers unions in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are calling for a remote start to the school year, citing safety concerns and the threat of rising levels of COVID-19 transmission.
On Monday, the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers said its board has voted to push for remote learning to delay a return of students to classrooms in September.
"We miss our students terribly, and we all wish we could be back in the classroom with them," said Beth Kontos, the union's president. "But it's become clear in the last few weeks that an in-person return to schools would unacceptably put the health and safety of our students, their families and educators at risk."
The union, which represents about 23,000 teachers, cited the state's rising transmission rates, which have increased slightly in recent weeks, as reason for the remote start. It also pointed to delays in obtaining COVID-19 test results and a "lack of adequate ventilation and space for social distancing in school buildings."
The move followed similar calls by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, which represents about 110,000 educators, as well as local teachers unions.
The recently formed North of Boston Educator Action Network, a coalition of local teachers unions, called for the development of a "high-quality" remote learning system until schools are deemed to be safe for students, staff and teachers.
"Faced with a pandemic that is actively spreading to children, teens and adults, we know that it is not safe to return to in-person learning at this time," the group said in a statement. "As educators we cannot risk a premature return to in-person learning that will result in educators and students with their families getting sick and dying."
Granite Staters are similarly calling for more time before the new academic year, despite efforts by the New Hampshire Department of Education, Gov. Chris Sununu and other leading state officials to present reopening guidance that largely gives power to local school officials.
The New Hampshire chapter of the National Education Association — with a membership of 17,000 — is unhappy with the lack of resolute answers from state leadership.
Because of that, NEA-NH President Megan Tuttle said, “I think right now, remote learning is the best way.”
She acknowledged that the way it was unrolled in the spring, at the first signs of COVID-19, “was not what remote learning should be."
“Give the educators the time they need to figure out the best way to do it successfully,” she said. “It’s like this mad dash to open up schools at the same time we always have. But why? If we’re looking at how education can be re-imagined in New Hampshire, give us time to figure it out.”
Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley last week gave districts up to two weeks to delay the start of school to prepare for returning students. Districts must begin the academic year no later than Sept. 16.
Under the state's reopening guidelines, students in the second grade and up — as well as teachers, staff and other adults — will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distance in school buildings. Desks should be facing one direction and a minimum of 3 feet apart, ideally 6 feet apart.
Riley has told school administrators to prepare three sets of plans for the fall: a full return to in-person classroom, a hybrid of in-person and remote learning, and fully remote learning. Districts are required to submit final plans to the state by Aug. 10.
New Hampshire state guidelines suggest a similar trio of plans. A disclaimer mentions that it is reasonable to expect protocols and implementations to adapt as local COVID-19 conditions change.
“There’s a huge lack of leadership coming from the state,” Tuttle said. “A lot of districts were waiting for that, and when it came down, it was all ‘shoulds’ (meaning lacking definitive answers).”
For example, according to the state guidelines, districts should identify a COVID-19 coordinator whose role is to monitor guidance, coordinate facility level responses, trouble-shoot problems, and serve as a liaison with public health and other state and local partners.
Officials say the coordinator should have the ability to help facilitate obtaining necessary information in the event of a public health investigation of a person with COVID-19.
However, the suggestions are just that, and not mandated, which Tuttle takes issue with.
“Masks aren’t even mandated,” said Tuttle. “And that’s not something we want to budge on.”
The uncertainty of infection rates in the coming months is another cause for concern.
Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, said the union pressure and concerns about a resurgence of the virus in the fall have "shifted the sands" in the debate about bringing students back to class.
"We're at a tipping point right now," he said. "Districts that were thinking about the hybrid model or some fashion of bringing kids back in person are now uncertain about whether they will be able to do that."
Tuttle and the NEA-NH would like to see remote learning through October, along with many more conversations about safety.
“I’m not saying remote all year,” she said. “At some point, I acknowledge that we’re going to have to go back, and the virus will likely still be there.”
Before that point, Tuttle said educators “need to be included as frontline workers.”
“If someone contracts coronavirus, it has to be presumed that it comes from the school. That’s what’s needed in order to get these teachers worker’s comp,” she said, noting that Sununu has not responded to the request from the union.