PELHAM – Pelham Public Library will host a virtual lesson in digital security Thursday, April 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Lessons will include keeping data safer and securing devices, with a half hour designated for questions and answers.
Sign up by March 29 by calling 603-635-2721 or email kcarr@pelhamweb.com
Letizios gift chairs to Windham
WINDHAM – The Letizio family of Windham recently donated $57,000 worth of office chairs to the town.
Al Letizio, of A.J. Letizio Sales and Marketing, served in elected and appointed positions for 17 years – the only one in the town's history to serve as chairman on the School Board, Board of Selectmen and Economic Development Committee – and has experienced the decades-old chairs used at meetings.
After opening his new A.J. Letizio Enterprise Center with nearly $500,000 worth of furniture in 2019, some of the pieces are already being replaced. A total of 38 chairs – each worth $1,500 – will be brought to Windham's meeting room and the offices of town employees.
Large item pick-up offered in Atkinson
ATKINSON – The town is offering to pick up large items from residents on April 10. The cost is $33 for most items and $58 for mattresses. A copy of the form that needs to be filled out ahead of time can be found online at town-atkinsonnh.com/waste.html.
Anyone interested must register before noon April 9.
Blood supply running low
METHUEN — Officials with the American Red Cross say the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the country last month.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.
March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. All who come to give blood between March 15 and 26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Blood drives are being held throughout the area March 15 to 31.
To find a blood drive, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and enter your zip code. Check the site regularly for updates on where drives are being held. You can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App at www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html, by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
MVCC hosts "A Virtual Conversation with Methuen Mayor Neil Perry"
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual conversation with Methuen Mayor Neil Perry on Friday, March 19, from noon to 1 p.m. Perry will discuss his plans for the city and will be taking questions from participants.
Registration is required and the cost is $5 for members for $10 for future members. To register, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on the tab for "Events" and scroll down to the virtual conversation with Mayor Neil Perry.