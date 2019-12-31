Teen charged in Christmas Eve shooting

METHUEN — A Lawrence teenager is charged in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting on Broadway in Methuen, according to police Chief Joseph Solomon.
Solomon said the 17-year-old was tracked to a home in Lawrence and taken into custody by detectives Dec. 26 at 11 p.m.
The teen was arrested for assault with intent to murder while being armed with a firearm, assault and battery with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without being licensed and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Solomon said.
His is not being made public because he is underage.
The shooting happened about 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to police.
The victim, a 24-year-old Methuen man, was shot in the back and is recovering at home, police said. Police have not released the victim's name.
Solomon said the victim did not cooperate with investigators, who attempted to interview him at least twice.
The victim was shot at several times and hit once, according to Detective Lt. Michael Pappalardo, who was at the scene investigating.
He said several 911 calls alerted police of the shooting.