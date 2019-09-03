BOSTON — A federal judge refused to release a Lawrence teen facing federal child pornography charges involving "at least one minor victim," ruling there are no conditions she could impose that "will reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community," according to court records.
Jakob Nieves, 19, who also goes by Dakota, was arrested by federal agents Aug. 14 after a search warrant was executed at her home, located within the 200 block of Lawrence Street in Lawrence.
Nieves, who identifies and lives as female, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography involving a 4-year-old child. She has been in federal custody since her arrest.
A detention hearing was held at U.S. District Court in Boston on Aug. 20 and Judge Marianne Bowler took the matter under advisement.
The judge later issue an "order of detention pending trial," saying she found "detention is warranted."
The reasons for detention were the "weight of evidence against the defendant is strong" and that Nieves is "subject to (a) lengthy period of incarceration if convicted," according to the order.
"The testimony at the detention hearing was unrefuted and the exhibits, which remain sealed due to their extremely graphic nature, were particularly disturbing and represent the most heinous conduct. The variety of photographs introduced into evidence represent the most egregious behavior," Bowler wrote in the order.
Nieves' defense attorney suggested she could be released to the custody of her mother and grandmother but Bowler rejected the idea.
The order does not specify where Nieves is held in federal custody.
Nieves sent an undercover federal agent images and videos she produced that depicted her sexually abusing a child, according to a federal affidavit.
The video and images she is accused possessing were produced in her bedroom, court papers state.
The undercover agent communicated with Nieves through Kik, a mobile messaging application, according to the affidavit.
When questioned, Nieves "admitted that she had distributed images and video of child pornography and that she was the adult seen in the images," according to Bowler's order which was filed Aug. 28.
Nieves has no previous criminal record and has been treated in the past for seizures and depression. She takes "hormonal treatments to assist in her sexual transition" and is also "a daily user of marijuana," Bowler wrote in her order.
The charge of sexual exploitation of children provides for a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and no more than 30 years in prison. The charge of distribution of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison.
