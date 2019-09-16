ANDOVER — When Tessa Barcelo was a baby, her mother and father knew she was awake when they heard her singing come over the baby monitor.
They also knew that their daughter, now 16, was destined to be some kind of musician.
“From the time she was an infant we knew,” said mom Tracey Spruce. Rather than crying, like most babies, Tessa amused herself by making up songs and then belting them out.
It’s something she’s still doing.
Now, with the help of the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Theater Wing, she’s taking her skills to the next level.
Over the weekend, while other kids were playing video games or running around at sporting events, Tessa was sitting with theater professionals from New York City, going over the music and lyrics of her original song, “Queen.”
It was the latest step in a process that was the result of the Andover girl winning the Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge. She entered the contest in February and found out in July that she was one of six winners from across the country.
Since July, he’s been meeting with Broadway-based musical theater professionals via Facetime. This weekend, she met them for real. On Saturday and Sunday, she spent time with Anna Ebbesen, an orchestrator and music director with a long list of film and theater credits, as well as Anna Jacobs, a lyricist and composer with an equally impressive resume.
Together, they helped Tessa refine the music and lyrics of her song — a process that surprised Tessa, but also made her realize the importance of rewriting her work and collaborating with others.
“It was amazing,” she said Sunday, after meeting with the theater professionals at the Real Music School, 3 Dundee Park. “I started to think about things I never thought of before. Today and yesterday, they were picking spots in the lyrics or the melodies and changing them. Usually when I write songs, I don’t rewrite them. I’m learning the importance of rewriting.”
She said she was also learning how to mesh the music with the story and the harmonies with the chords on the piano so the piece works well as a whole.
“I think she did awesome,” Ebbesen said. “She has this character (in the song) who has the power to change the world through storytelling. Words are important. It’s important to tell stories.”
Tessa said the song originally came to her when she was working on a production of “Peter Pan.” She realized the women’s roles in that play were subservient to men, which she knew was old-fashioned and outdated.
She said she changed some of the lyrics in Peter Pan and then wrote “Queen.”
Because it’s a song for musical theater, it has multiple characters singing lines as if it were part of a larger production. While a production is not the goal of this program, Tessa said she would like to write a whole play around the song, which she feels is empowering to women.
In one exchange, mermaids sing lyrics that are a reflection of some of the dialogue in the news today.
“Now that Iana is queen, our kingdom is so much better,” sings one mermaid to another.
“Yeah! We’ve got better health care, affordable housing ...,” sings the other.
“And equal pay for mermaids and mermen alike!” responds the first mermaid.
On Sunday, Tessa’s friends Amy Cain and Julia Toomey sang the parts while Tessa and Ebesen worked on the piano.
Ebbesen explained that the next step for Tessa is to go to New York City in October and record the song in a studio, working with professional actors.
“I will orchestrate and do the recording session with Broadway people singing her music,” Ebbesen said. The lead will be sung by Hailey Kilgore, known for her role in the Broadway revival of “Once on This Island,’’ which earned Kilgore a 2018 Tony nomination as best actress in a musical.
Tessa’s mother and father, Trevor Barcelo, said they are impressed with the experience their daughter is going through.
“The NEA and the American Theater Wing have been incredibly helpful and supportive,” Tracey Spruce said.
Added Trevor Barcelo: “Few people think about what it’s like to write a song. You just listen to it. But this has been pretty fascinating to see the amount of work and rewriting going into it.”