BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Eliezer Tuttle’s trial on rape and assault charges will take place March 9, not at the end of this year as originally planned, according to his attorney.
Tuttle, 18, is charged with raping a girl twice in New Hampshire earlier this year while on probation for indecent assault on a classmate at North Andover High School. He has remained held without bail since his arrest in February, attorney Nicole Reilly said.
The reason for the delayed jury trial is because of additional discovery — or potential evidence — from the state, which requires time for each side to examine, according to Reilly.
Tuttle was charged with sex crimes against the same victim in Salem and Epping on the same day.
In Salem, he faces two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (no consent), aggravated felonious sexual assault (use of force/violence), two counts of simple assault and second-degree assault (strangulation).
Tuttle is charged in Epping with aggravated felonious sexual assault, attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, criminal restraint and two counts of simple assault.
The separate cases are being rolled into one and will be prosecuted by Assistant County Attorney Melissa Fales.
Tuttle’s parents have maintained his innocence through a public statement issued by Reilly in April.
“Our son stands accused of a crime he did not commit,” the statement reads. “Yet a barrage of reports in the media have and continue to mischaracterize and vilify him.”
The statement goes on to deny allegations from three North Andover High classmates that Tuttle sexually assaulted them over the last several years. Other than the case for which he was on probation, no charges were filed against Tuttle over the allegations from his classmates.
A local teenage girl reported the alleged attacks to Salem police Feb. 18, the day after she said they happened, according to police reports.
The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.
The girl told police that she met Tuttle at the Mall at Rockingham Park and that the two hadn’t known each other for long before they made plans to dine in Salem. The victim said that instead, Tuttle raped her twice in the back seat of his car, according to police.
“They agreed to meet and the man picked her up,” Salem police Lt. Joe Keating said. “They went to a local restaurant but never went inside.”
He held her down against her will and cut off her air at one point, according to police.
“She was unable to breathe,” the Salem report reads.
She also said that after the Salem attack, Tuttle drove her to a movie theater in Epping, about a half hour away, where she was attacked again, according to police.
Police said they interviewed the victim and members of her family before arresting Tuttle.
At the time of his arrest, Tuttle was on probation in Massachusetts for indecent assault and battery on a different girl, a North Andover High classmate.
A juvenile court judge in Lawrence issued a ruling of “continued without a finding,” meaning the defendant admits to sufficient facts that a jury would convict him without actually pleading guilty. If the defendant complies with the terms of his probation, the case would be dismissed with no record of a conviction.
But if the defendant violates probation or is charged with new crimes — as Tuttle was — a judge may impose a guilty plea for the prior offense.
Tuttle’s probation would have ended this month when he turns 19 years old.