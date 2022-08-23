NORTH ANDOVER — A truly heartless act of vandalism was committed at Smolak Farms on Thursday.
The perpetrators weren’t hard to identify because they recorded their actions in a video, then posted it on TikTok.
The target of their aggressions was a Field of Hearts that was created in the spring of 2021 by Tricia Dunphy, education and activities director at Smolak Farms, and former general manager Dean Meece.
Dunphy’s mother, Judie, was dying of cancer at the time so Dunphy, who has been at Smolak Farm for seven years, was working from home. Meece suggested the project as a way to keep her occupied.
“We came up with this idea to build a Field of 1,000 hearts to spread a little love and kindness after the pandemic,” Dunphy said in an email.
Meece cut the hearts from plywood sheets, then Dunphy painted them red or pink while her mother watched. By June 11, all 1,000 were standing on half an acre at the farm, a spirited new crop for everyone to enjoy.
“Dean and a bunch of the other guys that work on the farm spent 48 hours straight digging the holes,” Dunphy said. “They knew my mom was dying and she really wanted to see it.”
Judie Dunphy died June 12, 2021, the day after her daughter showed her a photo of the completed field.
“To the kids who spent 15 minutes throwing the hearts around and snapping them in half they are just silly wooden hearts,” Dunphy said. “To those of us who spent over 40 hours cutting, painting and installing them, they are a lot more.”
Since its completion, the Field of Hearts has helped raised money for a variety of charities that the farm adopts each month. These have ranged from Family Reach, which helps families of cancer patients, to the Alzheimer’s Association, to organizations that offer support to LGBTQ teens.
“This month the field is raising money for Angel Flight, an organization out of Lawrence that provides transportation to people with terminal illnesses to medical appointments,” Dunphy said.
Most of those patients are financially disadvantaged, and are often the same age as those who attacked the Field of Hearts, who are all freshmen at North Andover High School, Dunphy was told.
Those facts were particularly troubling to Michael Smolak, the owner of Smolak Farms.
“It really is kind of sad in these times that people who have so much would do something so horrendous to children who have very little and are on the edge,” he said. “I think it’s abhorrent.”
Money is raised for this and other charities by families who visit the farm to have photographic portraits taken and then choose to pose in the Field of Hearts for a $50 fee.
“We also had a mailbox, and put a suggested donation of $2 to go in the field of hearts and take photos,” Dunphy said.
But the Field wasn’t open during the farm’s Peach Festival on Saturday because it had to be straightened up after being the attack by the vandals.
Her colleagues tried to shield Dunphy from the damage by setting the field straight before she could see it.
“They said they put about 100 back in the ground, but some were snapped off their stakes,” Dunphy said. “Those they collected and put to the side. I think they said there around 50, and some of the hearts were stolen.”
She understands that the incident was “just kids being kids,” but she also knows that a lot of “work and love” went into creating the Field of Hearts.
“Michael Smolak reached out to the North Andover Police and gave them the videos, but said he didn’t want to press charges,” Dunphy said. “He wanted the kids to know, not only the back story behind it, but that we’re raising money for people who are dying from cancer or LGBTQ teenagers. We’re raising money for causes and they’re stealing from it.”
