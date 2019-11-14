LAWRENCE — Two boys, both age 16, were arrested early Thursday afternoon after shots were fired near the South Lawrence East School, police said.
Police are also investigating whether the two teens entered the nearby Lawrence High School first and were escorted out of the building by school administrators who spotted them.
Gunshots were then heard about a block away from the South Lawrence East School at 165 Crawford St., which went into "shelter in place" status for roughly 15 minutes, according to police and a school officials.
A civilian who heard the gunshots called police and the teens were taken into custody within a matter of minutes, police said.
No injuries were reported.
"They fired a few shots in the area," said police Chief Roy Vasque, noting one handgun was confiscated. "There is no threat."
It is unclear if the teens arrested have any gang affiliations.
The teens face charges of illegal possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a school. They will be arraigned in juvenile court, which is closed to the public and press.
Lawrence Public Schools notified parents Thursday afternoon with a message saying two former students had entered the high school but were quickly asked to leave the school and did so "without incident."
Shortly afterward, the shots fired were heard nearby.
"We are taking this seriously and working with police," said Christopher Markus, spokesperson for Lawrence Public Schools.
Police were "pouring through" surveillance video from Lawrence High School and "retracing steps" last night, said Lawrence Police Lt. Maurice Aguiler.
Aguiler lauded the work of school resource officers, detectives and patrol officers on duty who quickly answered the shots fired call "and converged on that area immediately," he said.
