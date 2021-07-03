Temple Emanuel says goodbye to Rabbi Goldstein

Temple Emanuel recently opened a new pavilion dedicated to now-retired Rabbi Robert Goldstein and his wife Faith for their dedication to the town for 31 years.
Congregants of the temple raised funds to build the pavilion, and excess money went to the creation of the Rabbi Robert and Faith Goldstein Fund for Judaic Excellence, which will pay for educational programs at the temple. The pavilion named for the couple will be used outdoor gathering space for religious services, community gatherings and social events.
As Goldstein steps into retirement, Temple Emanuel welcomed Rabbi Max Chaiken this week.
“I am thrilled to be joining Temple Emanuel and I look forward to leading services and being an active member of the Merrimack Valley Community,” Chaiken said. “It was wonderful to meet Rabbi Goldstein, Faith and so many wonderful congregants during the dedication ceremony. I am excited to build upon the legacy Rabbi Goldstein is leaving behind and wish him and Faith all the best in their retirement.”
Chaiken recently moved to Andover from Los Angeles with his husband, Rabbi Danny Shapiro, and their dog Oogie. He was most recently the Associate Rabbi at Congregation Kol Ami in West Hollywood, California. He was ordained at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles, where he wrote his rabbinic thesis on “Telling a New Story: A Model for Economic Ethics in Jewish Law”.
Temple Emanuel of Andover is the religious and educational center for Reform Judaism in the Merrimack Valley. For additional information, visit templeemanuel.net, email info@templeemanuel.net or call 978-470-1356. Temple Emanuel is located at 7 Haggetts Pond Road.