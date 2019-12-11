ANDOVER — Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, will host two Chanukah events: Chanukah Night of Music Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. with music from Cantor Idan, soloist Gitit Shoval, the Abbas, the Soul Sisters, Temple Emanuel Youth Singers and special guests, North Andover High School Scarlett and Black Singers. Latkes and Kane’s donuts will be served. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
The Sisterhood of Temple Emanuel will host a Family Chanukah Party Sunday, Dec. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A Broadway Kids Company will lead in family-friendly entertainment including karaoke, games, and telling of the Chanukah story, in a fun, interactive way. The event will feature lunch, crafts, games and raffles. Cost: Sisterhood member household, $18; non-Sisterhood member household, $20; $5 per additional person.
For more information, call 978-470-1356 or visit templeemanuel.net.
“A Christmas Carol” returns to NECC
HAVERHILL — "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens returns to the Northern Essex Community College stage Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15 in the Chester Hawrylciw Theater, on the third floor of the Spurk Building on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
Ebenezer Scrooge, the Cratchit family and other Dickens characters will come to life in this year’s play, adding fun and tradition to the holiday season under the direction of John Budzyna and NECC Professor Deirdre Budzyna, both of Newburyport.
A highlight of this production is the four madrigal singers who appear throughout the play singing traditional carols. Music director is NECC Music Professor Alisa Bucchiere, of Merrimac, who will also lead the madrigals.
Performances are Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door, although seating is limited. They can also be purchased through MKTIX.org.
Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for student/seniors and free for children under the age of 5.
For more information, contact Bucchiere at abucchiere@necc.mass.edu.
Immigrant & Education Center receives grant
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center was awarded $100,000 through the Cummings Foundation’s “$100K for 100” program to provide low-income immigrants with English as a Second Language and Workplace Education classes to support new immigrants and refugees in their quest to be gainfully employed and achieve citizenship status. The center's programming helps provide outreach and education as a means to economic viability and opportunity. The center helps clients learn to read, write, speak English, gain employment, and be connected to local resources and are a safe haven and empowerment center for immigrants and refugees in the Merrimack Valley.
The Cummings Foundation supports nonprofits in Essex, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties in eastern Massachusetts. Each year, this program awards 125 grants to a diverse group of charities. These awards include 100 grants of $100,000 each, plus 25 ten-year grants of up to $500,000 each. These grants fund a wide variety of local causes, including underserved populations, healthcare, social justice, and education.
Barbershop chorus to perform holiday cabaret
BEVERLY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus will perform a holiday cabaret Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. in the Italian Community Center, 300 Rantoul St., Beverly. Half of the profits will go to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Tickets are $15. Free admission for children 12 and under. To order tickets, visit online at harmonize.com/northshoremen, or call 866-727-4988. Limited tickets will also be available at the door.