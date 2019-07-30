LAWRENCE — Things are going to get a little bumpy around the schools this fall, as the city has installed dozens of speed bumps to slow down traffic and keep students and staff safe.
The speed bumps were installed late last week on the main thoroughfares around nearly every school in the city. The high school has had a few speed bumps in place for several years, and they worked so well the city decided to expand their use throughout the district.
“Speeding has been and continues to be a public safety and quality of life issue in our community,” said Mayor Dan Rivera. "These temporary speed bumps, coupled with increased speed enforcement and patrol, will go a long way in making sure our kids are safe when they are walking to and from school.”
The temporary speed bumps will be removed in late November or early December, prior to the first snowfall. They will be reinstalled in the early spring, after plowing is no longer needed.
The speed bumps cost $37,000, Rivera said, and will be installed and removed by city workers.
School officials welcomed the installation of the speed bumps.
Spokesman Chris Markuns noted: "From a Lawrence Public Schools perspective, we're always appreciative of any additional measures by the city to increase the safety of students."
Rivera said the idea of putting in the speed bumps came from the community -- in particular the neighborhoods around the schools, as well as in a couple of other areas of the city.
"The number two quality of life issue after crime is speeding in the city," he said. "We've tried everything -- digitized signs, speed-softening streetscapes like bump-outs, this is just another part of that," he said. "Schools were a logical place to start. But we'll be putting them in other places, too."
Rivera said feedback so far has been positive, and he hasn't gotten any complaints.
"People are very excited," he said.
Rivera published a notice about the speed bumps on his Facebook page and got dozens of comments in support. Many people asked for speed bumps to be put in their neighborhoods as well.
Where are the speed bumps?
They have been placed on streets near the following schools: Rollins, Leonard, Tarbox, Wetherbee, John Breen, Oliver, Lawlor, Bruce, Lahey, Hennessey, Adult Learning Center, Old Lawrence High School, Arlington, Frost, South Lawrence East, Guilmette, Parthum, Lawrence High.
They have also been placed at the Stadium Projects, Ames Street at Butler Street, around Veterans Memorial Stadium and Storrow Park.