METHUEN — Tenney Grammar School students in pre-K through grade four are shifting over to online learning for 14 days "following an uptick of staff and student COVID cases in the lower school," Superintendent Brandi Kwong said in an email to parents Sunday night.
Kwong said she consulted with Mayor Neil Perry, Inspectional Services Director Felix Zemel, Nurse Leader Patty Comeau and Principal Mary Beth Donovan in making the decision.
The school district's website indicates that in the last six days 10 people at the school have tested positive for the deadly virus.
"This has resulted in many students and staff members being placed in quarantine," Kwong added, without specifying the number of people in quarantine.
There are about 734 students at the school in pre-K through grade four. While many students have opted to stay at home and do online learning, many other students have been in school since October using the hybrid model of two days in school and two days at home or online.
"Due to lack of consistent staffing, along with potential in-classroom transmission, the PK-4 grades at the Tenney Grammar School will move to two weeks of remote learning, beginning (Monday)," she said in the email.
Grades fivet hrough eight are not affected.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.