Tenney School cafeteria worker tests positive for COVID-19

METHUEN — A cafeteria worker at the Tenney School tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and she along with her three co-workers have all been quarantined, according to school Principal Mary Beth Donovan.
In a Nov. 10 email to students, families, faculty and staff, Donovan said, "We have been notified that a member of our Food Services staff has been confirmed as a COVID-19 positive case."
She added that "contact tracing was conducted and as a result, members of our Food Services Department were quarantined" for at least 14 days.
The positive test comes on the heels of four positive cases in City Hall that led to the Searles Building being deep-cleaned over the weekend and shut down Monday.
Mayor Neil Perry said 102 city employees were tested Monday in the parking lot of City Hall, including him, and the results came back negative. The building reopened Tuesday, but was closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Currently the building is open to the public by appointment only. Many employees are able to work from home, although firefighters and police as well as some other workers are considered essential and have to come to work.
"Do I understand the anxiety?" Perry asked. "Yes. So out of an abundance of caution, we tested everybody."
Meanwhile, according to the school district's website and COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID among students or staff between Nov. 5 and Nov. 10. That includes seven people who were "in-person" at one of the schools but just three who were close contacts, which would have trigged contact tracing and quarantining.
It is unclear from the website how many people have been quarantined districtwide as a result of the in-person contacts.
Donovan said "there will be no interruption in the serving of breakfast and lunch to our students as meals will be prepared in other schools and delivered to the Tenney each day.
The Tenney kitchen was cleaned on Monday, according to Rose Daly, head of the cafeteria workers' union.
School Committee member Karen Hallbauer said Tuesday that COVID-19 is being brought into the school by students or staff but that so far, there hasn't been any spreading of the disease within the school buildings.
"Schools are not transmitting the disease," Hallbauer said. "It's being brought into the schools due to lack of vigilance of the city."
For example, three teachers got the disease, but after contact tracing, it turns out they had all attended the same baby shower, she said.
One classroom was quarantined as a result, she said.
The fact that the schools are only partly occupied may have something to do with that.
Currently, only students in grades 8, 9 and K-4 are doing in-school learning on a hybrid schedule — two days in the school and two days at home with Wednesday as a cleaning day.
Starting Monday, however, grades 10 and 11 will start returning on the hybrid schedule. Next week, grades 6 and 7 will be returning.
Hallbauer said that even with the return of more students, many classrooms and the hallways may still feel empty because so many families have opted for online learning.
She noted that out of the 2,000 students who attend the high school, only 750 have opted for in-school learning.
"More than we thought are opting for remote learning," she said, adding that one School Committee member with three children has opted to go with remote learning for all three. Hallbauer said students "are being compliant" and following hygiene guidelines, following the arrows in hallways and stairways, and wearing masks.
The School Committee this week adopted a travel policy for the holidays that requires students' families and staff to report out-of-state travel to states flagged as high-risk, to the building principal.