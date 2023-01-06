METHUEN — The storm that swept through the region two days before Christmas tore a hole in the Tenney School’s roof.
Mayor Neil Perry told the City Council Tuesday that repairs made by the school department would last the school year, but were not a permanent solution.
The entire roof will have to be replaced this year as a result of the damage, and the cost will be added to the city’s capital improvement plan, Perry said.
“There’s good debt versus bad debt,” he said later in an interview. “While this is unexpected debt, it isn’t bad debt, like when the city overspends.”
The high winds that accompanied the storm knocked out power to thousands in the state and also “hammered, significantly,” an electronic billboard on the roof of 9 Branch St., Perry said.
That building was recently acquired by the city through eminent domain to house pre-K classes and school administrative offices, but the sign wasn’t included in the deal, so presumably its owners will have to repair it.
“That’s not technically damage to city property,” Perry said.
The roof of Comprehensive Grammar School was also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting because the council needed to vote on $1.7 million to complete its replacement, which started last summer and will conclude this summer. That resolution passed.
Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio took the occasion to ask Ian Gosselin, business manager for the schools, how many other roofs on public schools were waiting for repairs.
Gosselin said that he wasn’t sure off the top of his head, but that along with Comprehensive Grammar School, roofs for the Marsh School and High School were both relatively new.
“All those that are in need of repair are on the capital improvement plan, except for the Tenney,” Gosselin said. “Part of the Tenney was, but not the part that broke” during the storm.
DiZoglio also asked if the roof of 9 Branch St. had fared well during the storm and Gosselin replied that it had.
DiZoglio said that he would like to see all the roofs “completely done, across the board,” as a precaution.
“I just want to make sure that, in case we have another storm, we didn’t loosen something up in this storm that causes more damage down the road,” DiZoglio said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.