ANDOVER — A 32-year-old Tewksbury man was killed in a late night accident on Dascomb Road Saturday, police said.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the 11:20 p.m. crash near Algonquin Avenue, said Lt. Edward Guy, the Andover police spokesperson.
The male, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 1995 Ford Mustang GT that went off the road and struck a tree, Guy said.
The driver was alone in the car.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the car rapidly accelerated, went off the road, ran over shrubbery and slammed into a tree. The driver's side of the car was heavily impacted, Guy said.
Andover police and firefighters both responded to the crash.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing by officers trained in accident reconstruction, Guy said.
"Speed was a factor, but based on our initial interviews there were no signs of drug or alcohol use," he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.