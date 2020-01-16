Methuen, MA - Francis P. Summa IV, of Methuen, passed away suddenly, December 17, 2019. He was 39 years of age. Born in Everett, he was the son of Frank Summa III and his wife, Linda of Methuen and his late mother, Jo-Ann (Mattuchio) Summa. "Frankie" as he was affectionately known to his fam…