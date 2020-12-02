LAWRENCE — Lisa White said her neighbor Raymond Rivera would often bang on the walls and sometimes on her door at 233 Jackson St., a rooming house they shared. The noise was nothing new, so the 55-year-old wasn't concerned when she heard a clamor on Nov. 16 — until she saw thick smoke coming from under the door.
She and her roommate, Joseph Kenjal, 53, made it safely out of the rooming house that day.
"Thank God we are still alive," White said. "In the time it took us to just get outside, flames were coming out of the roof."
White, Kenjal and more a half dozen other tenants were displaced by the late-morning fire, which investigators said Rivera deliberately set.
Rivera, 30, who lived directly next door to White and Kenjal, was charged with arson and is being held without bail at Middleton Jail. A court hearing is scheduled for Friday to determine if Rivera is a danger to himself or the community at-large.
White said she was told by an investigator that Rivera made a hole in the wall, stuffed in a blanket and then lit it on fire. The wall was adjacent to the room she and Kenjal rented, she said.
"I just thank God he didn't do this in the middle of the night," White said.
She said she ran from the building without her coat and was grateful to an area neighbor who came over and gave her one. Thirteen people were displaced by the fire — some of whom have already found new places to stay, she said.
White, Kenjal and some other tenants are staying temporarily at the Days Inn on Pelham Street in Methuen, where they were originally placed by the Red Cross.
But White said they are running out of money to pay for their hotel rooms, are in need of food and desperate to find new places to live in Lawrence.
At a minimum, she said she's hoping for donations to help pay for their rooms at the Days Inn until they can find permanent housing.
"I don't want to be kicked out on the street with nowhere to go," she said.
Lawrence firefighter Juan "Manny" Gonzalez — co-founder of Heal Lawrence, a charity devoted to helping fire victims — said the nonprofit has made the tenants a priority and is trying to help them in any way possible.
On Tuesday, Gonzalez went to the hotel and gave the displaced tenants Market Basket gift cards.
Heal Lawrence accepts donations of furniture, household items, gift cards and cash, which is then distributed to fire victims. Gonzalez said they are also always looking for landlords with vacancies.
"We are going to help them in one way or another," Gonzalez said, referring to the rooming house fire victims.
Disabled due to anxiety and depression, White said she receives Social Security payments. She moved to the rooming house in February with Kenjal, who is also disabled.
The fire has left her unable to sleep at night and nervous whenever she hears sirens.
"When I hear the fire engines, I am like, 'Oh my God, Don't tell me there's a fire here now,'" she said.
She said she lost many belongings and valuables in the blaze, including a TV, microwave, deep frier, bedding and clothes.
"My whole room was destroyed," she said.
She was able to salvage some clothing and fortunately, an encased American flag that had been draped over the casket of her father, a World War II veteran.
Her landlord from 233 Jackson St. told her he plans to repair and rebuild after the fire. But that process will take months, she said.
The landlord could not be reached for comment for this story.
Nearly two years ago, the rooming house at 233 Jackson St. was the backdrop for another tragedy.
Precious Wallace, 11, died after she was allegedly poisoned and raped by her great uncle Miguel Rivera, 59, who lived in the rooming house, on Dec. 15, 2018.
Police said Raymond Rivera is not related to Miguel Rivera.
Miguel Rivera regularly babysat Precious and her young brother, according to authorities.
Miguel Rivera, 59, is held without bail on five charges: murder, rape of a child by force, aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 and distribution of a class E substance to a minor.
He is expected to go on trial sometime in 2021.
How to help
Donations to Heal Lawrence can be made online at heallawrence.org.
Heal Lawrence is partnered with the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, which is now their fiscal agent, so all donations are tax-deductible.
Checks made out to Heal Lawrence can also be sent to the GLCAC at 305 Essex St., Lawrence, Mass., 01840.
The group's co-founder, Juan "Manny" Gonzalez, can be reached at 978-902-2336.