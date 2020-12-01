The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
To mom and dad, thanks for always making the holidays bright when I was growing up. I love you. From Justin David $25
In loving memory of Margaret Shepley. From husband Bill and family $25
Lawrence General Hospital $500
In loving memory to our parents, Joseph and Mary Denard and Alfred and Ann Beaulieu. From their children, Alfred and Rosalind Beaulieu. Love you and miss you $25
To doctors, nurses, EMTs, U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and all retail and grocery workers. Thank you. From Mike and Rosemary $25
In celebration of our children and grandchildren. From Linda and Larry $200
In loving memory of Thomas and Helena Napolitano, David and Elaine Pickles, Alicia Pickles and Francine Pickles. From Wayne and Connie Pickles $25
Attorney and Mrs. Andrew F. Shea III $20
In memory of Dr. and Mrs. Andrew F. Shea Jr. From Andrew and Shirley $20
In memory of Ralph and Albina Ricci. From Andrew and Shirley $20
In memory of Attorney Anna Greeley. From Andrew and Shirley $20
In memory of Attorney Phil Sullivan. From Andrew and Shirley $20
In loving memory of Joseph and Leonora Marcello. You are forever in our hearts. Love, Rose, Bill and family $25
Happy 14th Birthday, Zack Michael and Zoe Michelle (Nov. 26). Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I think of you everyday. Love you forever, Linda $50
Today's total: $1,000
Grand total: $4,715