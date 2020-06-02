Hannah Goff has been documenting the stark, empty reality of the pandemic in a series of photos she’s taking in the Seaport District of Boston.
“In my first visit, the streets were kind of empty, dark and silent – it was kind of sad to see,” Goff said.
In captivating images of empty city spaces, the 17-year-old junior at Andover High School has taken it upon herself to tap into her creativity during these trying times, and she wants others to do it too.
“I was hoping that by writing into The Townsman I would be able to inspire other teenagers or kids to explore a passion that they didn’t have time to explore before,” she said.
Goff recently joined the high school’s photography club, where she’s been learning about photojournalism. She’s visited Boston two times in the past month, where she took photos in public spaces.
“When the reality of the pandemic hit, I decided that this would be a good time to experiment with this type of photography (photojournalism),” she said.
Her goal?: to emphasize the "aloneness of being together" during these trying times.