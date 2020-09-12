SAN DIEGO — In a state where wildfires are a fact of life, residents — many of whom own horses — are urged to plan ahead and develop emergency safety plans. But wildfires can escalate quickly, leaving no time for humans and their animals to evacuate hot zones together.
“Everyone here has horses and in some areas there’s one road in and one road out,” said Bill Ganley, a retired, 22-year Salem, N.H., police officer who two years ago traded the Granite State for southern California and his “dream job” with the San Diego Humane Society.
When an animal gets left behind, it’s Ganley and teams of workers — both professional and volunteer — who step in to rescue them.
“We go into the areas where the fires are moving in,” Ganley said. “And we are here until it’s over.”
In recent weeks as some of the worst wildfires in history raged in California, Oregon and Washington, Ganley’s team has faced severe challenges. Millions of acres burned, thousands of homes have been destroyed and more than 25 people have perished.
Amid the chaos, the San Diego Humane Society’s 150-member emergency response team worked to care for animals left to shelter in place, or took them elsewhere when needed.
Often crews set up animal shelters next to human shelters, so pets and owners can be as close as possible, Ganley said.
Humane Society rescuers wear firefighter gear and bring rescue trailers and portable shelter equipment. Some specialize in soothing and talking to horses, which helps get them onto the trailers safely as fire looms, Ganley said.
He was hired as captain and promoted to chief of the law enforcement arm of the Humane Society in August 2019. His “beat” now encompasses San Diego and a dozen surrounding communities which are home to 2.4 million people.
Last week, in addition to horses, Ganley’s team rescued dogs, cats, goats, ducks and chickens, along with a cow that got his head stuck in a barrel.
Ganley said one night last week when they were just about to call it a night, a woman called for help with her dogs. With her permission, the team was able to “finagle a certain door to get into the house” and “bring them to the shelter.”
Ganley, whose wife, Kerrie Hewett Ganley, a former second-grade teacher at the Barron School in Salem, along with three of his four children have relocated to California, said the community is generous with help during emergencies — donating animal food, cases of water and money.
He likened the response and outpouring of support to that seen during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in September 2018.
“It’s heartwarming,” Ganley said. “I’m trying to take pictures of everyone who has donated.”
The donation of water is especially critical, he said. With temperatures reaching 106 degrees, Ganley said he is constantly making sure workers and volunteers stay hydrated.
“We are all trained to look out for one another,” he said. “We have a great group of people who are all very dedicated.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
HOW TO HELP
For more information on the San Diego Humane Society or to make a donation, visit out sdhumane.org.