LAWRENCE — From kindness hearts to animal portraits and higher-end painted chairs, shoppers at the annual Lawrence public schools art show and auction will have a chance to bring home a variety of student and staff artwork.
The Have A Heart annual charity event will once again showcase the work of students from pre-kindergarten to high school school seniors, and that of art teachers, too.
This year's event is scheduled for Dec. 5.
The annual art show and auction is a great opportunity for students throughout the district to show off their work, according to Heather Langlois, district arts coordinator for Lawrence public schools.
"It's also vital for them to learn the importance of giving back and this is a nice way to give back," Langlois said.
Proceeds from this year's event will benefit two local charitable causes: Debbie's Treasure Chest, an organization working on behalf of children in need, and the Youth Development Organization, which provides art programming for young people, Langlois said.
Last year, some $9,000 was raised. This year's goal is $10,000, Langlois said.
The student projects include dozens of kindness hearts — painted hearts with inspirational messages, bowls, plates, paintings and greeting cards.
Art teachers in the district elaborately and expertly paint and donate chairs to be auctioned off. The chairs capture hundreds of dollars each during the silent auction.
Everett Mills donates space for the event. Students attend to showcase and explain their work to potential buyers.
The art show is routinely attended by students, teachers, parents, city officials, and state and courthouse workers.
The silent auction items are distributed at the end of the event. Those who bid on the paintings and chairs are asked to stay until the end of the evening so they can take their artwork with them. Delivery is not available.
Cash and checks are accepted. Light refreshments, which include donations from area restaurants and businesses, will be served during the show. Seating and handicapped parking are available.
ABOUT THE EVENT
What: The Lawrence public schools art sale and auction
When: Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Everett Mills, 15 Union St., first floor, Lawrence
How: Admission is $5. Bowls, plates and ceramics will be for sale and silent auctions for paintings and chairs will be held. Light refreshments will be served. Cash and checks only.