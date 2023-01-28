North Andover ice sculptor Don Chapelle shifts his boots on the freezer room floor and pushes his Japanese steel chisel over a block of ice, shaping and transforming it.
With each stroke, the chisel’s edge makes a chunky chipping sound, like scrapes on a frozen windshield.
The high-carbon steel edge is formed the same way as a samurai sword.
“These things will take your hand clear off, and you won’t even feel it,” Chapelle says, pausing to peer down at the edge.
It was an early afternoon in mid-December.
An old, mercury-filled wall thermometer registers 22 degrees. The walls and tables are lined with neatly organized chisels, chain saws, bits, saws, grinders, vacuums, gloves and knives — many of the tools specific to ice sculpture.
Chapelle, 64, puffs his cheeks and exhales. Shavings fly like sparks, dusting the floor with snow.
On the other side of the room, his assistant, Jeff Hayward, 40, also a former chef, chisels another ice block, carving a curled fish leaping from water.
Chapelle circles his subject like a barber cutting hair. Only this customer is an African penguin, about 3 feet tall.
Two other penguins, further along in their shapings, stand at attention nearby as they await their trip to the Boston waterfront.
Chapelle and his crew will ferry the birds from here, a dingy and delightful mill basement on Canal Street in Lawrence, to the New England Aquarium plaza a few days before First Night Boston activities.
Chapelle has done displays for the aquarium for some 16 years and First Night sculptures going back to 1986, among them one of Italian Renaissance artist Michelangelo sculpting his masterpiece David.
For the aquarium, Chapelle has sculpted sharks, penguins, sea lions, octopuses and even a 16-foot-long, 6 1/2-foot- tall right whale. From 40 blocks of ice, 6 tons worth.
Last year, he carved a leatherback turtle swimming among schools of fish as it devoured a jellyfish.
Chapelle will add finishing touches to his seven African penguins before onlookers outside the aquarium.
His display is built around an African penguin with its feet in casts, tucked into sandals. Beach Donkey is her name.
She is based on a real penguin, a New England Aquarium celebrity who, at 24, has outlived her counterparts in the wild, an endangered species.
Now healed, Beach Donkey suffered from bumblefoot, causing growths on her feet, and underwent multiple surgeries over the past couple of years to fix the ailment. It can be fatal if untreated.
She and other penguins get rewarded with little fish, but the especially curious Beach Donkey was also rewarded with furloughs during her treatment. She got to roam the aquarium, her special shoes on her feet, accompanied by an aquarium handler.
She would waddle over halls and through rooms, nodding left and right, as visitors passed.
Carving a career
Chapelle has led a Beach Donkey life, of sorts. One filled with adventure, travel and travails.
Chapelle has spent most of his life as a chef, and has moonlighted as an ice sculptor.
He was introduced to ice five decades ago when he was a teen and his culinary teacher at Enrico Fermi High School in Enfield, Connecticut, invited an ice sculptor to demonstrate his skills to the class.
Chapelle started his business, Brilliant Ice Sculpture, in 2001. He has been in the mill space the entire time but is moving to a building near North Andover High School early this year.
His career as a chef has taken him abroad and given him extraordinary opportunities to learn his art and practice his skills. He was a chef at Hilton International locations in Vienna, Austria, and Geneva, Switzerland, for much of the 1980s.
These were luxury hotels with fine-dining restaurants.
Often, he was the only American chef in the kitchen. He had to wear boxing gloves in the kitchen, he says. His fellow chefs cursed Americans, viewed them as rich and loud. Friendly, yes, but obnoxious, just the same.
“The Germans have a saying, ‘You can hear Americans before you see them,’” Chapelle says.
He remembers a day he was dining on a perfect afternoon, enjoying a glass of fabulous white wine and eating a salade niçoise when three Americans entered. Big Texans wearing cowboy hats who were soon snapping their fingers for their waiter, calling out, “Garrrçonn, Garrrçonnn.”
Maybe the international chefs had a point.
Yet, it was a wonderful life, one filled with work, learning and culture.
At 35 years old, the dream was over due to family and health matters, and Chapelle returned to the United States.
He became executive chef at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, for nine years, cooking creations that complemented exhibits on display.
If the museum was showing 17th-century porcelain from Asia, he would research and prepare dishes from that era.
Later, from 1994 to 2001, he was co-founder and vice president for culinary operations at Brew Moon Restaurant and Microbrewery, which had locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Hawaii.
He has taught culinary arts and taken art classes. Much of his learning was on the job and on his own. From the beginning.
After high school, at 18, he went to work at Top O’ the Round, a revolving restaurant atop the Holiday Inn in Springfield.
He lived at the hotel and worked long days in the kitchen. At night, he would sneak upstairs, in the early a.m. hours, and carve ice for a couple of hours.
Chefs liked to carve swans in those days. People consider them kitschy now, Chapelle says.
Nowadays, people want him to carve ice bars, raw bars, sushi bars and drink luges galore. He carves ornate luges with flowers and figures. A bartender mixes a drink and pours it down the luge.
The drink swirls to the bottom and fills a glass. Bottoms up.
Freeze frame
A piece of paper taped to the wall outside Chapelle’s office shows events to which Brilliant Ice is delivering on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Most of them are bound for parties, in several Andover locations, Boston, Tewksbury and North Reading, as well as Atkinson, Hampstead and Windham in New Hampshire.
Brilliant Ice’s busiest month is December. Chapelle and Hayward started sculpting pieces in September. They are stored in two other freezers that reside at the mill space.
Chapelle makes his own ice, about 24,000 pounds a week. The blocks weigh 300 pounds each.
Unlike his life as a chef, he can now take time off to visit his sons. Ryan, 36, lives in Miami, Florida, and Julian, 37, is in Gloucester.
Or he and his wife can enjoy a nice dinner in Boston.
His wife, Pamela Lathrop, is the principal at High Plain Elementary School in Andover.
Still, Chapelle typically works six or seven days a week, and ice keeps his hand in creating items that give pleasure.
He returns to his penguin, now using a magic wand bit at the end of his Makita drill.
Clouds of ice spray from the bird, coating Chapelle’s hat, gloves and layered jacket in snow.
Hayward chips away at his fish, a decoration that will be set atop a raw bar.
Hayward says that Chapelle is regimented, very well organized and knows exactly what needs to be done.
Visually, he knows how objects need to look, how to do relief work, to give the sculptures shape.
The whirring and chipping continues as the two ice sculptors give shape to their pieces.￼
