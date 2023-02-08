METHUEN -- Two women seated high in the last row at the AMC Methuen 20 theater Wednesday morning raised their soda cups as the lights dimmed and the movie “80 for Brady” rolled.
Friends Maureen Rodrigues of Salem, New Hampshire, and Priscilla Becotte of Methuen toasted retired NFL quarterback and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady.
They were among 230 Brady ladies and Eagle-Tribune subscribers, age 70 and over, to watch two screenings of a movie that celebrates women’s friendships through the acting of Hollywood legends Sally Field (Betty), Jane Fonda (Trish), Rita Moreno (Maura) and Lily Tomlin (Lou).
The action revolves around an unlikely road trip the women make to the 2017 Super Bowl where Brady, throwing for more 300 yards, engineers an unthinkable comeback against the Atlanta Falcons for a 34-28 overtime victory.
The event at the AMC theater at The Loop was organized by the newspaper’s sports editor, Bill Burt, and sponsored by North Andover real estate developer MINCO.
The festive atmosphere had everything but a visit from Brady, though it did include a personalized message in a pre-movie video. Tom Brady's mother, Galynn Brady, thanked the Merrimack Valley fans, The Eagle-Tribune and Burt for supporting her son over the years.
In the lobby by the concession stand awaiting the second screening, was Elaine Eyssi of Lawrence and her daughter Jackie LaPorte of Methuen.
Eyssi joked that she was looking behind the life-size promotional cutouts of the quarterback for the real thing.
Movie-goers took turns posing for photos next to the cardboard Brady.
The seats in the theater were filled with women wearing their Tom Brady No. 12 jerseys.
Elaine Barker, 85, of Haverhill wore one and had a Patriots helmet, along with team earrings and a little football.
She, like many of the movie-goers, was familiar with the movie’s back story.
The Hollywood script is based on the real-life friendships of five North Attleborough women, the Over 80 for Brady Fan Club. Their husbands had passed away, and the Massachusetts women grew closer cheering for the Patriots while watching games together at their homes over six or seven years.
“I can relate to the fun that they had,” Barker said.
In a phone interview last week Betty Pensavalle, one of the founders of the real Over 80 for Brady club, said she and her friends never went to a Super Bowl, or even to the stadium in Foxboro.
"The story is about friendships, women's relationships," said Pensavalle, who was Miss New Hampshire 1948 and Mrs. Massachusetts, at 22, in 1951.
She grew up in Everett, where she met her husband-to-be in eighth grade. Her family moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, and she graduated from Spaulding High School and attended UNH.
She has lived in Attleborough for 72 years. Her grandson, Max Gross, a Hollywood talent agent, pitched his grandmothers' fan club as the basis for a movie several years ago. Tom Brady produced it. She has only met Brady through a video call.
She says the movie adds fun and excitement to her and her friends' story, making it more interesting. But, in the end both their experiences and those of the characters in the movie are about friendship.
Of course, Tom Brady's presence in the film made it extra special.
"Brady was so good," Pensavalle said.
Wednesday's screenings was a Brady Bowl of sorts, a cinematic encore for the recently retired Brady in the Merrimack Valley.
It hit the screen right as Brady announced his retirement and around the time that for many years New Englanders grew accustomed to the Patriots appearing in the Super Bowl.
For a generation, Sundays became a regular time for family and friends to join together and cheer, and in special moments (the 2017 Super Bowl), jump up and down and hug in living rooms.
Marianne Morrison of Windham was among the AMC theater guests. She places Tom Brady on a mighty high pedestal, counting him as the closest a person can get to perfect.
She watched many games with her friend Dot in Wakefield. And she had numerous game-time superstitions, such as keeping the remote control under her dog Shad-o's paw.
In the movie, the women have their superstitions, as well. Chief among them is that Betty must watch the games standing on a ladder as her three friends cheer from the living room couch.
Morrison and others are sad to see Brady retire, but are glad he has done so for the sake of his health and well being.
"You look at the weight loss and stress he was under this year, and it feels like he made the right decision," she said.
Pam Koscielniak, 81, of Methuen, was impressed with the way Brady carried himself over the years and how he supported his mom when she had cancer.
"I love that boy," Koscielniak said. "I am really happy he finally retired. It was way overdue."
She worried the 45-year-old might be seriously injured -- suffer a traumatic brain injury.
Meanwhile, in the back row at the movie theater, as "80 for Brady" ended, Althea Madison of Methuen said she hopes Brady meets the North Attleborough ladies.
Three seats away, Rodrigues told Becotte that she hopes Brady meets them.
“I hear he is available,“ Rodrigues said.
