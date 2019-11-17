LAWRENCE — The first ever “Lawrence Against Violence” walk drew a crowd of more than 150 young children, teens and adults to the Campagnone Common on Saturday.
They came together in unity to send the message “this is our city and we’re not giving it up to violence.”
“Due to a recent increase in violence, we decided to do something to bring awareness of the work that various organizations in the city are doing,” said George Lenotte, who works with at-risk youths in Lawrence.
The event began at noon across from City Hall with doughnuts and coffee, and as the crowd swelled, various speakers addressed the group with messages of unity and cooperation.
A spate of juvenile and gang-related crime has occurred in the city recently, including shootings, robberies and carjackings. Police have said they believe younger people are carrying weapons and committing crimes because they face more lenient penalties than those charged as adults.
Representatives from a host of organizations that service Lawrence’s youth attended the event to bring visibility to their work, such as David Pardo, an outreach worker with SISU, a program of Lawrence Family Development.
He said it is critical to provide at-risk youths with a shoulder they can lean on and a friend they can talk to and trust.
“There are people who care about what’s going on in this city,” Pardo said, noting that kids in his program printed the T-shirts being distributed and which bore the message, ‘Lawrence Against Violence.’ “At the end of the day, we stand for helping the youth.”
Stephanie Quezada, founder of the nonprofit Young Sisters United, explained the work her organization does.
“We provide life enrichment services, life skills services and mentoring to transform the lives of young women, ages 16 to 24 who are at risk of joining gangs, are involved in the court system or are run-aways,” she said.
Angel “Ace” Vasquez, mentor facilitator with Amigos Mentoring, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley, said that only by working together, can the community combat violence.
His organization works with court involved youths ages 11 to 15 who are enrolled in the Guilmette, Arlington and RISE Academy schools in Lawrence.
“Violence is not normal,” Vasquez told the crowd. “Some of you may be here today because you’ve lost someone dear to your heart. I want you to know, you’re not alone and the change starts right here, right now.
“I don’t need to witness more violence to see that there is a problem, Vasquez added. “I want to see all of the children of Lawrence win. I want them to walk freely and enjoy and love and support Lawrence has to offer.”
It wasn’t just adults who stood up to address the crowd.
Allen Contreras, 8, a student at Lawrence Catholic Academy, read a speech he wrote in an effort to “stop the violence.”
He told the crowd to “be kind, be nice, and to love one another,” and for adults to be good role models for children.
“You need to be a good example, a good role model for all the kids out there,” Allen said. “If you fight, then the kids are going to think it’s OK to fight. The violence is never going to stop if we don’t stop it now.”
Paul Heithaus, director of program development for Lawrence Family Development Inc., said that similar to UTEC, which is working with at risk youths in Lowell and Haverhill, his organization looks to steer youths away from gangs by providing them with a host of meaningful support services.
Following a series of short speeches, the group marched around the perimeter of the common, stopping at each corner for a moment of silence in memory of those lost to violence in the city. Many of the walkers carried signs against violence.
Leading the way was Lee Fickenworth, who carried a poster-sized image of her son, Gabriel Gonzalez Jr., 18, who was shot and killed in the city in 2009.
Denise Murray, mother of 2010 Lawrence murder victim Timothy Walker, 20, addressed the crowd at the corner of Haverhill and Jackson streets.
“Today, I am Timothy Walker’s voice,” she said. “He was taken from me by a coward with a gun.”
Murray encouraged the crowd to prevent a possible crime.
“I think it’s OK to make an anonymous call,” she said.
Murray told parents not to condone bullying on the part of their children.
“If you know your child is bullying someone, don’t try to protect your child,” she said. “Being a good parent is disciplining your child when they’re doing something to harm someone.”
At the corner of Lawrence and Common streets, Police Chief Roy Vasque told the crowd that police are doing what they can, but that the community has to help, that it has to want change and that it needs to come together to stop the violence.
Vasque reminded the crowd about a huge law enforcement operation on Friday that resulted in the seizure of 79 firearms and charges against 32 people.
Called “Operation Emerald Crush,” the local, state and federal investigation targeted guns, drugs, weapons and illegal gang activities, authorities said.
“We’re going to keep doing that,” Vasque said about the arrests and seizures.
Vasque told the crowd that any organization that is willing to help the city combat gangs and gang violence is welcome to partner with the community and his department.
“Everybody that we can get to come into this city to try to make a change, to try to make a difference, especially as it relates to gang violence, we’re going to bring them in,” he said. “We’re going to be there every step of the way for you, no matter what you need.”
Organizers of Saturday’s walk thanked the Dunkin’ Donuts on Winthrop Avenue and Lawrence Street for donating doughnuts and coffee and also thanked Brothers Pizza on Lawrence Street for pizza that was served to the crowd following the walk.