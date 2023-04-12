METHUEN — Methuen’s drinking water is mostly free of dangerous chemicals known as PFAS.
But keeping it that way is becoming expensive, and will grow more so in the future as new regulations take effect.
These issues were raised in a brief presentation by Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro at the last meeting of the City Council. She drew attention to information on PFAS levels in Methuen and the cost of dealing with them that was provided in response to her request by Pat Bower, Methuen’s director of public works, and Thomas Lannan, superintendent of the city’s water treatment plant.
PFAS, properly known as Perfluoroalkyl or Polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals that are used in several manufacturing processes and have become a matter of universal concern for public health. Because they don’t decompose in the environment or in a person’s body, PFAS are known as “forever chemicals.”
According to documents from the Environmental Protection Agency that Finocchiaro attached to the meeting agenda on April 3, along with a chart from Bower and a memo by Lannan, PFAS are pervasive in the air, water and soil and accumulate slowly in people, animals and the environment.
Exposure to “certain levels of PFAS” can have negative impacts on a woman’s reproductive ability and can cause developmental problems in children, in addition to being associated with some forms of cancer, the EPA states.
Lannan’s memo said that the PFAS in Methuen’s water is five times lower than the limits allowed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and three times lower than the EPA suggests.
Lannan said, in a section of his memo that is headed “good news,” that Methuen achieved these results by using granular activated carbon filters to remove PFAS from the water.
“We already use virgin, not reactivated, GAC for our filters and have since the plant opened,” he said.
In the memo’s concluding section, labeled “bad news,” Lannan states that changing GAC filters more frequently is the easiest and most cost-effective way to reduce PFAS, which Methuen already does every three years.
“Unfortunately, everyone else has jumped on this bandwagon and supply chain problems have occurred along with subsequent price increases,” Lannan said.
He pointed to a request from his department that was presented to the Council at the April 3 meeting for an additional $200,000 due to “sharp increase in the cost of chemicals and granular active carbon for the water treatment plant.”
Lannan specified in his memo that the cost for this material had gone up from $1.40 per pound to $1.78, and he expected it to cost $2.18 per pound in fiscal year 2024. In total dollars, the city’s most recent bill for GAC was $45,600 more than last year, and he anticipated that it would cost an additional $48,000 in the next fiscal year.
The bandwagon Lannan referred to was primarily an interagency task force that the state convened on PFAS that issued a report in 2022, while the EPA also issued a “roadmap” in 2021 on steps they recommend to address the problem of PFAS.
“EPA and state agencies are looking to add additional restrictions, and so the time to start looking for funding would be soon, because once those restrictions apply to everybody, everybody is going to apply for funding,” Finocchiaro said in an interview.
The additional $200,000 that Lannan’s department requested came from “a surplus of funds” in the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District Expenses budget, which may be hard to rely on in the future, as costs for GAC and even more expensive technologies continue to rise.
To make matters worse, Finocchiaro said, Methuen could be punished for doing a good job if the usual funding formulas apply in this situation.
“Typically, funding goes to people with worst cases of PFAS contamination and Methuen, according to the request I made—in 2019 the city was told they were ineligible for state grants because they tested too far below” the allowable limits in a MassDEP pilot study, she said.
Methuen needs to consider how it will respond to this situation, Finocchiaro said, and she hopes Director Bower will address a future meeting of the city council to fully explain the testing process for PFAS.
“He sent an email saying that he can’t make it to this meeting, but feels like this is something we want to have,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.