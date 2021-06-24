LAWRENCE — On the wall of Kiara Sanchez’s clothing shop hangs a piece of art that aptly sums up the 27-year-old’s experiences.
“She is the perfect combination of princess and warrior,” the plaque reads, alluding to the adversity she has faced, and her ability to gracefully and forcefully overcome it.
Sanchez opened All Godly Women at the end of May with her sister and co-owner, Diana Sanchez, 25. The 129 Winter St. boutique in Haverhill mostly sells religious-inspired women’s clothing, along with accessories, jewelry, makeup, books and other items created by local small business owners, several of whom are from Haverhill and Lawrence.
In line with the store's name, cosmetic pouches and coffee mugs bear slogans like “Jesus, coffee and mascara,” and “God is within her, she will not fail.” There also are unisex items, including T-shirts, hats and bracelets for both men and women, some also with religious messages.
It's been Kiara's lifelong dream to open a business, she said. But doing so seemed unlikely not so long ago.
She and her three children — Kenly, 7, and Anthony and Isaac, both 5 — have been living in Lawrence at Lazarus House’s transitional shelter, Capernaum Place, for the past three-and-a-half years. It hasn't been easy, but she came through with faith and the help of family and friends.
Hazel Navarro, program director and manager of the shelter, said Sanchez has overcome more adversity in her 27 years than others may in a lifetime.
Shortly before her clothing shop was scheduled to open, in fact, Isaac was battling COVID-19 in an intensive care unit, and because they could not properly quarantine in the shelter, the other two boys were sick with it, too.
“You’d never know that she is homeless and that one of her children was fighting for his life at a Boston hospital just a few short weeks ago,” Navarro said.
“You would know that her kindness knows no bounds, that she counts her blessings every day, and that she is hopeful about the future," she added. "You would know that this extraordinary mom has a very ordinary dream — to earn enough money to afford a home for her children.”
Capernaum Place is a transitional housing shelter that provides long-term residency, as compared to Lazarus House’s more temporary emergency shelter.
Families like the Sanchez's agree to take part in education and life skills workshops during their stay, which can range from six months to two years. Due to COVID-19, Kiara has lived there for three-and-a-half years given the backlog in housing throughout the pandemic, according to Lazarus House spokeswoman Danielle Tjalsma.
“Capernaum is home,” Kiara said. “It has given me stability and peace of mind (so that) me and my kids can have a roof over our heads. I’m just so grateful for all that they do."
She said they’ve also helped motivate her to accomplish her goals.
"Honestly, I went into Capernaum when I had nothing," she said. "And with their help, I am where I am now. I want to accomplish more, for me, my kids, for everybody.”
Diana explained the story behind their business endeavor.
“We’ve both always loved clothes," she said. "God gave the vision to her (Kiara) to open a store.”
At the outset they sold clothing out of a small space at 530 Broadway in Lawrence before making the permanent move to Haverhill.
It's a fitting location for All Godly Women, as it used to be the Community Christian Fellowship Church.
The inventory is affordable, ranging in price from $15 to $30.
“Our goal is to bring modesty to the neighborhood,” Diana said. “We used to go to stores and find clothes that would be sexy, or clothes we wouldn’t be comfortable with — or clothing that wouldn’t fit us correctly as plus-size women. We wanted to create a space where people could feel comfortable in their own skin, whether they’re XXS or XXL. We want women to feel comfortable and confident.”
Kiara said her faith was tested beyond measure when her boys were sick with COVID just as the sisters were preparing to open the store.
“It was a horrible time. I was cutting the ribbon traumatized," she said.
"The enemy hit us hard before the blessing.”